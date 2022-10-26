The Tallapoosa Police Department has a new home as of Wednesday, a day in which the department deemed “moving day” on their social media page.
The new location for the Tallapoosa Police Department is 2040 U.S. Highway 78 which is next to Tallapoosa Drugs.
“If you have an emergency or need a TPD Officer for any reason please call 911 and they will get an officer out to you,” TPD officials posted on its Facebook page. “Sorry for the inconvenience We hope to be up and fully running on Thursday.” Lobby hours will be Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Friday 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
When we get all moved in then we hope to have an Open House for all of you to come tour our New Police Department. We will keep you posted on when that will be. Thank you for all the support that this great City shows to our Department. We are truly blessed and very Proud of the New Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.