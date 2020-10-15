The Haralson County Toys for Tots campaign kicked off this month with the expectation of more requests for help during this tough, pandemic economy.
Last year, Haralson County Toys for Tots served 1,289 families, giving out more than 7,000 toys.
“The need is greater than ever before if we are going to meet the growing demand in our community,” said Kelley Robinson, the local Toys for Tots coordinator. “We need more business sponsors, more volunteers, more church groups and more donation sites where individuals can drop off donated toys.”
Robinson has been involved with the local campaign for about a decade, she said. She first got involved as a client, but quickly became a volunteer, Robinson said.
“I didn’t just want to take,” she said. “I couldn’t give money, but I could give time.”
Her husband was working in construction and there wasn’t any work at that time of the year, she said. But she couldn’t imagine not having toys under the tree for her children. So she went to Hands of Creation and signed up for Toys for Tots. As she was leaving, she was asked if she would like to volunteer.
“I went back the next day and I got hooked,” Robinson said. “I love helping.”
She’s stuck with it over the years because she believes that every child should have a new toy under their Christmas tree. As a foster parent, she’s seen some kids who never have.
“A lot of people think, ‘Oh, it’s just a toy,’ ” Robinson said. “They don’t understand; it’s a comfort toy.”
The national campaign launches on Oct. 1 each year. According to the program website, it was founded in 1947 by Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks based in Louisiana as a way at the request of his wife. That first year, his reserve unit collected and distributed 5,000 toys.
The following year, all Marine Reserve sites took up the challenge and the program blossomed. It didn’t hurt that after Major Hendricks entered civilian life, he became the director of public relations with Warner Brothers Studios. There, he recruited the celebrities he worked with to help with the campaign, including Walt Disney, who created what became the logo for the program.
Robinson said the local program needs places to set up drop boxes. Not many have contacted her yet to place boxes, she said.
“We need some drop-off locations,” Robinson said. “We need some sponsorships.”
Pioneer Ford will host the annual Trunk of Treat this year to benefit Toys for Tots on Oct. 29 beginning at 5 p.m. The cover fee is $10 or a new, unwrapped toy.
In addition, boxes will be placed at the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce, American Commerce Bank and beginning in November, in the Bremen Walmart.
For more information visit tall apoosa-ga.toysfortots.org.
