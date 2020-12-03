Toys for Tots needs your help
To the Editor:
The holiday season is upon us and many families continue to struggle to provide their children with Christmas gifts. During this unprecedented pandemic, many parents have lost their job or been laid off from work, so meeting simple needs such as food and shelter has proven to be a challenge for so many.
The mission of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign is to collect new, unwrapped toys each year to make Christmas come true for less fortunate children. Each year, the Haralson County Toys for Tots program works with churches and businesses to fulfill the wishes of children right here in our community. Every toy donated stays in Haralson County and helps provide for our children.
Toy collection boxes have been distributed throughout the community at various local businesses and churches and we are asking the community to join us in supporting the Haralson County Toys for Tots program. The ways you can help are to contribute a new, unwrapped toy, make a monetary donation, set up a toy collection box in your business or volunteer!
In light of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, we anticipate an even greater need this year and we’re asking you to help. Last year, the Haralson County Toys for Tots program distributed 7,971 toys to over 1,200 families in our community, so don’t let the magic of Christmas pass by the home of deserving children in Haralson County this year.
Visit https://tallapoosa-ga.toysfortots.org/ to make an online donation or contact Kelley Robinson at 770.880.0790. Merry Christmas!
Kelley Robinson
Coordinator Haralson County Toys for Tots
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.