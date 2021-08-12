We Americans have too much. We have too much of everything, too much food — look at the obesity rate; too much clothing — look at thrift stores and consignment shops; too many tools — look at garages; too many toys — look at the storage sheds.
I am guilty as anyone. I have recently been attempting to pare down my possessions — books for an example. I have also trimmed my wardrobe. Just this week I sorted through a heap and I mean a heap of square dance clothes. Talk about too much; square dance clothes? How is that even a thing? You can imagine the filly skirts and petticoats, ruffled tops and pettipants that have a way of taking over your closet if not kept in check. Once you are in a fellowship of square dancers, the flood of clothes comes at you. I am taking a serious look at what I will be keeping.
Clothes, in general, are a problem for many — women mostly, but there are also men who are clothes hogs. The abundance of clothes at thrift stores and consignment shops is a telltale sign that we can’t control our shopping habits when it comes to clothes.
I am not a person who wears designer clothes or can even name designers but I researched the USA Olympics Team costumes recently. Ralph Lauren designed the Olympic team costumes for several years now and there’s an outcry for a new look. One designer suggested was Tory Burch so I researched her clothing line; $600 dresses, skirts and blazers for nearly $700 a piece, a $400 straw tote bag — straw, mind you , a string bikini top for $98 and another $98 for the bottom, tennis skirt for $158.
Who buys these items? Do people really pay those prices for clothing? And in my opinion, the styles are boxy and old fashioned looking.
I understand the philosophy of buying quality pieces that will last but if you buy at the edge of a trend and spend that kind of money how long are the pieces even in style so you can keep wearing them?
Since I’m a bargain shopper, I looked at the sale page on Tory Burch website but a discount of even $200 doesn’t begin to get into my price range. I’m not sure I’d wear the clothing if I was given a new wardrobe of the stuff and paid to wear it. Maybe if I was paid to wear it.
In my family, we have several often repeated adages. One is that’s what’s wrong with America. I’m sticking to that. A Tory Burch working wardrobe for a professional woman would cost enough to feed a family of four for a long time. And that’s what’s wrong with America. Can we get our priorities straight?
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
