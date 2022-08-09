When the sun is blazing and thermometers outside are rising, the last thing anyone wants to do is to cook dinner in a hot kitchen. What to do? Try one of these cool dinner recipes perfect for a scorching August day.
CHICKEN CAESAR CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICHES
(Courtesy of Southern Living)
This recipe can be made in just 20 minutes, thanks to store-bought rotisserie chicken. The chicken salad mixture can be made a day ahead and stored in the refrigerator until needed. Serves 4.
Ingredients
3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken (from 1 chicken)
2 oil-packed anchovy fillets, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
½ ounce Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/3 cup)
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
4 mini baguettes (or 1 French bread baguette cut into 4 portions), split
4 romaine lettuce leaves
Directions
1. Place chicken in a medium bowl. Process anchovy fillets, garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper in a blender until smooth. Gradually add olive oil and process until smooth; stir in Parmesan cheese. Pour dressing over chicken, and toss to coat.
2. Stir together mayonnaise and garlic powder in a small bowl. Brush cut sides of bread evenly with mayonnaise mixture. Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Cook bread, cut side down, in hot skillet until toasted and golden brown, about two minutes. Divide chicken mixture and lettuce leaves evenly among bottoms of toasted bread; cover with bread tops.
STEAK AND BELL PEPPER SALAD
(Courtesy of Southern Living)
A salad as a main dinner dish is ideal for a hot summer evening. Serves 4.
Ingredients
9 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
11/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1 (1-pound.) flank steak
4 multicolored baby bell peppers
2 large shallots, halved lengthwise
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
4 ounces baby arugula (4 cups)
½ cup blue cheese, crumbled (optional)
Directions
1. Heat a grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high. Stir together black pepper, paprika, garlic powder and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl; sprinkle evenly over steak. Coat bell peppers with cooking spray. Add steak, bell peppers, and shallots to pan. Cook steak to desired degree of doneness, about 7 minutes per side for medium. Cook bell peppers, turning occasionally, until char marks appear, 10 to 15 minutes. Cook shallots until tender, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Remove steak, bell peppers, and shallots from pan as they finish cooking. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut steak thinly across the grain. Cut bell peppers into strips, discarding stems and seeds. Cut shallots vertically into slices.
2. Whisk together vinegar, remaining 6 tablespoons oil, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add toasted bread; toss to coat. Add steak, bell peppers, shallots, and arugula; toss gently to coat. Divide salad evenly among 4 plates. Sprinkle with cheese, if desired.
MARINATED TOMATO AND HERB SALAD
(Courtesy of Southern Living)
Marinating summer tomatoes allows them to release their juices, absorb flavors and break down to become more tender. Serves 4.
Ingredients
1 large beefsteak tomato (7 ounces.), cut into ½-inch-thick slices
1 cup halved heirloom cherry tomatoes
½ teaspoon flaky sea salt
½ cup torn mixed fresh herbs (such as parsley, basil, dill and chives), loosely packed
Directions
1. Gently remove marinated tomatoes from marinade, reserving marinade. Arrange tomatoes on a serving platter with beefsteak tomato and heirloom cherry tomatoes.
2. Drizzle with reserved marinade, sprinkle with flaky sea salt and top with mixed fresh herbs.
Easy Taco Pasta Salad
(Courtesy of Just a Pinch Recipes)
This salad is a meal in itself and perfect for a warm summer night. Serves 8.
Ingredients
16 ounces radiatore pasta
1 pound ground beef
3 tablespoons taco seasoning
¾ cup water
1 cup sharp cheddar cut in very small cubes
1 cup halved grape tomatoes
½ cup chopped scallions
1 can (15 ounces) black beans drained and rinsed
1 small head romaine lettuce chopped (about 6 cups)
11/3 cup ranch dressing
2 tablespoons adobo sauce
½ cup sour cream
¼ cup salsa or salsa style tomatoes
Directions
1. Cook pasta la dente according to box instructions. Drain well and cool. Stir or flip while cooling so it does not stick too much.
2. In large skillet over medium heat brown ground beef. Drain any excess fat. Turn heat to low and add taco seasoning and water. Simmer for 7-10 minutes.
3. In small bowl whisk together ranch dressing, adobo sauce, sour cream and salsa.
4. Add the cooled pasta to large bowl. Add mixed dressing, cheddar, tomatoes, scallions, black beans, romaine and seasoned beef. Stir gently to coat and serve.
TURKEY, APPLE AND BRIE SANDWICH RECIPE
(Courtesy of Southern Living)
Flavors of crisp apple and nutty brie come together in this recipe. Makes 1 sandwich.
Ingredients
1 ciabatta roll, halved horizontally
2 teaspoons hot pepper jelly
21/2 ounces sliced roasted turkey
3 slices Gala apple
1 ounce brie cheese, sliced into ½-inch thick pieces
½ ounce baby arugula
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Place ciabatta halves on a small baking sheet. Spread bottom half with hot pepper jelly.
2. Place turkey, apple and brie on top of jelly. Bake in preheated oven until brie melts and top half of roll is light golden brown, about three minutes.
3. Remove from oven and place arugula on top of brie. Brush top half of roll with mustard and place on top of arugula to make a sandwich. Serve hot or at room temperature.
