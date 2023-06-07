Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Michael Ray, age 72, of Tallapoosa passed away May 30, 2023. He was born April 29, 1951 in Villa Rica to the late George Lindsey Ray and Jane League Higgins.
A graduate of West Haralson High School, Tommy went on to own and run the Tallapoosa Huddle House, as well as a Mama’s Country Kitchen. He also enjoyed driving for Sunco Carriers for many years. Eventually, he got his real estate license and became a licensed auctioneer. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family, especially camping at the lake in Centre, Ala. Any time spent with his grandsons was the best – he never missed a sporting event and loved to hunt with them.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Gail Pope Ray; son and daughter in law, Patrick and Amy Ray, all of Tallapoosa; grandsons Paxton and Parker Ray; brother and sister in law, Bobby and Joan Ray, of Buncombe; nephew, Robert Ray; half-sister and brother in law, Billie Lynn and Frank Wright, of Carrollton; and step-father, Billy Higgins, of Tallapoosa.
Funeral services were held June 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Reverend Randy Robinson and Reverend Randall Moore officiating. Music was provided by Jessie and Katie Williams and Sandra Timms. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Robert Ray, Ethan Patterson, Don Rutherford, Andy Baker, Doug Brock, and Dennis Bentley. Interment followed in Steadman Baptist Church Cemetery.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Ga.
