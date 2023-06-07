Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Michael Ray, age 72, of Tallapoosa passed away May 30, 2023. He was born April 29, 1951 in Villa Rica to the late George Lindsey Ray and Jane League Higgins.

A graduate of West Haralson High School, Tommy went on to own and run the Tallapoosa Huddle House, as well as a Mama’s Country Kitchen. He also enjoyed driving for Sunco Carriers for many years. Eventually, he got his real estate license and became a licensed auctioneer. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family, especially camping at the lake in Centre, Ala. Any time spent with his grandsons was the best – he never missed a sporting event and loved to hunt with them.