Fifty years ago this month, Todd Rundgren’s third album, ‘Something/Anything’ was released, and it remains an album on a par with all the greatest rock albums in musical history.
Listening again to the album today, I am struck by the sound of the album’s vast instrumentation, the lush lead and background vocals, and the melodic motifs in the piano and guitar parts.
It stands alongside albums by The Beatles, David Bowie, Queen, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Led Zeppelin, and countless other heralded groups and performers. What sets it apart from those releases is the fact that all the songs were arranged and produced by Rundgren, and of the 26 songs, all but three were composed by him as well. As it is a double album, comprised of four vinyl sides, “Something/Anything” also has three of those sides performed entirely by Rundgren on his own.
I discovered “Something/Anything” years ago thanks to a desire to have a music collection of classic records. My copy of The Rolling Stone Album Guide had proven to be a great resource for me as a pre-teen looking to locate records I should get. My original copy of the book printed the album covers on its pages that were considered indispensable for anyone’s record collection. That is how I became familiar with the album art, an art deco silk painting of a violet-colored background with four red flowers blooming.
In the summer of 1989, I first bought a copy of the album on compact disc (CD). I had heard the album single “Hello It’s Me” on television commercials and in stores since I was much younger, so I knew I liked its breezy, sweet vocals and somewhat maudlin accompaniment of that song, so I figured if half of the album was as good as that, I would enjoy it. It was stunning to find that all of the album is terrific, a thrilling set of top-notch performances that get stuck in the listener’s head and will not leave.
“I Saw The Light,” the album’s first song, is a burst of romantic enthusiasm with an excellent harmonized lead guitar solo. It’s a pop rock song that captures the mood of a relationship in its early phases, the feeling of promise and the sunny outlook of those involved. This is followed by the song’s emotional flip side, “It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference,” a soulful ballad that poses the question of solidarity to a loved one.
To accomplish recording the bulk of the songs himself, Rundgren began them by recording drum tracks that he played while keeping the memory of the songs’ written arrangements in his head. As he was the writer of all the material he did in this way, any mistakes he made could be accepted as part of the song’s arrangement as long as he kept time effectively and did not have more challenging corrections.
Afterward, he overdubbed the bass guitar, piano, and other instruments. He then sang all of the vocals, harmonizing with himself to produce the choir that is heard on those first three sides of the album. A decade before other studio wunderkinds made careers of such practices, Rundgren created the template as an engineer/producer who also happened to write and perform songs that commanded listeners’ attention.
Since the album was completely recorded on analog tape, the digital editing that is common today had not been an option.
“In playing every instrument...the greatest advantage you have is that you know what every player is doing because they are all you,” Rundgren notes in an October 2021 interview on “In The Studio with Redbeard.”
He also states that the songwriter, in bringing in outside musicians to play, still understands where the song is going to a greater depth than those other accompanists. With a modicum of technical facility, the writer can more quickly arrive at the point for which he or she is aiming.
I am once again in awe with the realization that “Something/Anything” is the work of a single 23-year-old mind whose discipline in the recording studio was able to yield such an amazing set of memorable songs.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
