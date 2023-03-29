It isn’t often that a famous art exhibit comes to our region but the Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci is coming to Carrollton. Obviously not the original, it was finished in 1498 and is located in Milan, Italy. According to the Carrollton Cultural Arts website, “See this masterpiece in a life-size depiction up close through a stunning reproduction of the painting. The interactive exhibit is comprised of 32 individual installations and a full-size reproduction of the High Renaissance classic, The Last Supper. The journey through da Vinci’s The Last Supper which includes an audio accompaniment, in both English and Spanish, walks the visitor through the creative choices that gave rise to da Vinci’s poignant recreation of Christ’s final meal with His apostles and the announcement of His betrayal.
The exhibit runs Wednesdays through Sundays, March 30 – April 27 at The Depot on Bradley at 455 Bradley Street in downtown Carrollton. Tickets are $20 for adults with reduced prices for children and large groups.” Tickets can be purchased online at https://carrolltonarts.com/thelastsupper/. A church field trip to this exhibit would be a great lead up to or follow up after Easter.
