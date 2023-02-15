Mr. Timothy “Tim” Arnold Odom, age 71, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away February 10, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 20, 1951 in Marietta, GA to the late William Franklin Odom, Sr. and Evalee Reynolds Odom. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Odom; his close grandparents, Claude and Bea Reynolds; and his beloved dog, Maggie.
Tim served his country in the United States Army and later went to work for Georgia Power as a dispatcher, where he retired after 36 years of service. He never met a stranger and was always full of energy, loving to go on adventures outside, hunting and fishing. He was a wonderful and dedicated father, grandfather, and friend. Tim is survived by his daughters and sons in law, Martia Odom, of Bremen, GA, Danyelle and Robert Leatherwood, of Tallapoosa, GA, Tanya and Michael Betts, of Benton, AR, and Shannan and Charles Smith, of Newnan, GA; 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; brothers and sister in law, Billy Odom, of Smyrna, GA, Steve Odom, of Douglasville, GA, and Sammy and Tina Odom, of Titusville, FL; and his companion of 18 years, Debra Thompson
