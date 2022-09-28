Three Haralson County law enforcement agencies worked together last Friday to end a chase and capture a suspect that went through Alabama and back to Georgia again.
On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a chase that began in Buchanan, according to HCSO media release.
The Buchanan Police Department was made aware of a stolen vehicle out of Polk County and a short time later, that vehicle was involved in a crime in the city of Buchanan, per the release Buchanan Police Department initiated a pursuit that led through multiple jurisdictions.
Haralson County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Tallapoosa Police Department worked together to spike the tires of the vehicle which turned the chase into a low speed chase. Deputies continued to assist Buchanan Police with the chase as it went into Alabama and then back into Georgia, ending in Tallapoosa, per the release.
Israel James Spivey, 47, of Buchanan, was arrested by the Buchanan Police Department and is facing charges of littering, open container in vehicle, driving on suspended license, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, felony fleeing and attempting to elude and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
Spivey was taken to the Haralson County Jail, but released Wednesday on a $30,510 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.