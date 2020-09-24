British folk rock icon, Richard Thompson, is keeping busy this fall with a series of livestreaming concerts following the July 3 release the “Bloody Noses” extended play (E.P.). Having performed from his American home multiple times during the worldwide lockdown, Thompson has moved his performances from Montclair, New Jersey, to London, England, and is performing the concerts from the Royal Albert Hall.
The Sept. 13 concert took place at 5 p.m. stateside, and viewers were treated to an acoustic set that included selections from the “Bloody Noses” E.P. mixed in with songs Thompson’s fervent fanbase would call classics. Viewers were given a top-shelf video feed of the proceedings, with an impressive clarity of sound and visuals performed in the Royal Albert Hall’s inner recording facility. Like all the recent livestream events, the conclusion of each song warranted applause that could only be heard in the homes of those who had purchased a ticket. Thompson, a regular performer to public audiences across six decades, remarked how quiet the space between songs is on the livestream format.
The set’s beginning featured Thompson’s companion Zara Phillips singing along with him as she has done on some of his previous “lockdown” streams. Standing to his left, with enough room to sway and harmonize to the music, Phillips has proven to be an often-seen collaborator over the past 18 months. It is clear that they enjoy the afforded interplay.
The duo began with “What’s Up With You?” and “The Fortress” from the “Bloody Noses” E.P. Another song from the E.P., “If I Could Live My Life Again,” has a familiar tone, and like many of Thompson’s greatest songs, is laced with regret. I think it is a standout which will remain in his set for years to come.
Following this, Thompson then performed another favorite solo composition, “Beeswing.” Taken from 1994’s “Mirror Blue” album, it is the tale of long-lost love between two youths who now have had many years and experiences since their connected time. Thompson introduced it by its time signature, and as with his other songs of this kind, he majestically performed and sang in first person narrative.
“She was a rare thing, fine as a bee’s wing/so fine a breath of wind might blow her away,” sang Thompson.
In the quiet surroundings of the livestream, the performance laid the song more bare than I had heard it before. The composition remains fantastic on multiple levels, and I wondered if Thompson had recently considered what a thing of beauty he had brought to life when first he created it.
Among the songs was one of the most revered in Thompson’s catalogue. “1952 Vincent Black Lightning,” the tale of “Red Molly” and “James,” an outlaw and his vintage motorcycle, is a song that is expected in each set of Thompson’s by both longtime and new fans of his music. Having played it since it was released on 1991’s “Rumor and Sigh” album, he changes up the solo notes somewhat, but the composition continues to amaze because of his hybrid, finger-style playing, open tunin, and romantically clever lyrics. Having watched Thompson play it so many times since I first saw him in concert in 1994, I was moved by how he is able to distill so many moving pieces into one satisfying, uniquely beautiful work of aural art. If one only heard that song and nothing else from Thompson, his craft, imagination and mastery of both instrument and voice would still stun. Even so, the remainder of the set was full of stellar songs.
This Sunday, Sept. 27, once again at 5 o’clock in the United States, the next Royal Albert Hall livestream will broadcast. Another one is set for two weeks later, on Oct. 11. Sunday’s show will focus on material from his former band Fairport Convention, and the final one will be an all-request concert.
To order tickets for these livestreaming performances, look on the tour page of www.richardthompson-music.com. I will be “in attendence,” and loving every minute.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.