I collect wooden boxes. Memory does not serve me as to when I started this collection or why. However, when I see a wooden box at a thrift store or a flea market I am instantly drawn to it. My first instinct is to pick up each one and closely inspect it. Dennis doesn’t have much patience for this experience. At times when I see such boxes, I use extreme self-control to walk pass. I know that I don’t NEED any more wooden boxes.

My grandmother collected boxes. As an artist she stored paints, brushes, buttons, and small mementos in her boxes. If you can call it inheriting, I have inherited some of her boxes. Every time I visit my parents, I come home with another box with Dessie’s things in it. This last time the box contained a couple of antique cigarette lighters, some gaudy clip-on earrings, a comb and a wooden owl designed to be mailed as a postcard. Oh and the lens from eyeglasses decorated with two small birds glazed with a sparkling finish. I told you she was an artist.

