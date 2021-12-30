Inspired by the AARP magazine’s infographic entitled 21 Things We Embraced in 2021, I present 21 Things I Embraced in 2021. If I could, I’d have cute icons for every number but the newspaper doesn’t support that sort of art. So, here’s my list in text only.
1 — Hands to help others, eyes to see need, feet to hasten to the needy and ears to hear sorrows of my fellow mankind. (from Augustine of Hippo).
2 — Group Bible Study — virtually for half the year, face to face the last six months.
3 — Extensive use of the Fiddlehed website for lessons and practice opportunities.
4 — Enjoying candles even though Dennis fears I will burn the house down.
5 — Supporting friends through difficult situations.
6 — Eating at home more and less often in restaurants. Despite the work of washing up.
7 — Conventional calendar and composition book for writing. Explored and used the Bullet Journal method for several years and have concluded I’m a conventional calendar type.
8 — Redefined wardrobe — fewer pieces and more versatile.
9 — Personal quiet time with God using the Psalms and The Office readings.
10 — Group text conversations with our kids and friends as a way to keep in touch over silly things sometimes.
11 — Broadening my activity through the public library’s exercise offerings — yoga and stretch classes. Maybe even pickleball in the future.
12 — Attempts at establishing a daily routine following COVID shutdowns and health issues.
13 — Joining extended family both my family of origin and Dennis’ family through Crowe and Reid reunions.
14 — Fiddle hangouts with my Canadian fiddle friends via the internet.
15 — Connecting my husband to the husbands of my friends — For several years, two college friends and I have reconnected for an annual retreat. This year we successfully included our husbands. I’m not sure what took us so long.
16 — Singing — Currently, I’m not singing with an organized group, but I endorse the joy of singing, especially with regards to worship.
17 — Healthy lifestyle — One-and-half years of making better lifestyle choices sees me down about 40 pounds.
18 — Sending Christmas cards — After years of not sending cards, I sat down over Thanksgiving weekend and enjoyed renewing that tradition.
19 — The Writers’ Guild at the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center. Thanks for encouraging my writing.
20 — 51 columns for the Gateway-Beacon, if my count is accurate. I appreciate the readership in the local community.
21 — Completion of breast cancer treatment — if it can ever be considered complete. Long term drug therapy will be my course for years to come to keep the chance of recurrence at bay.
Welcome 2022 with courage and love in your hearts!
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
