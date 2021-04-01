Yes, the popular rock band from London, England, released “The Yes Album” on February 19, 1971. It was a turning point for the band both in its approach as well as its early popularity. Even 50 years after its release, the songs and performances are among the most-beloved by the band’s fan base as well as fans of classic rock music.
Yes had been focusing on vocal harmonies and complex arrangements of pop songs. These included “Something’s Coming” by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, a key track from their 1950s musical, “West Side Story.” The band also performed songs by then-contemporary pop ensembles. These included “I See You” by the Byrds, “Every Little Thing” by the Beatles, and “No Opportunity Needed, No Experience Necessary” by Woodstock Festival sensation Richie Havens. Yes took these songs and recreated them to suit the band’s instrumentation.
Following two album releases, 1969’s “Yes” and 1970’s “Time and a Word,” the group, made up of lead vocalist/acoustic guitarist/percussionist Jon Anderson, lead guitarist Peter Banks, drummer Bill Bruford, keyboardist Tony Kaye, and bassist/vocalist Chris Squire, realized that further popularity required a change in approach.
“The Yes Album” was written and arranged in a house in Devon, England, and was the band’s first release with new lead guitarist Steve Howe, replacing Banks. Howe had been in the rock groups Tomorrow and Bodast, and he brought a greater expanse of musical technique and instrumentation to Yes. As a new bandmate, he utilized Dobro, lap steel, Portuguese guitar, and 12-string acoustic guitar in addition to the usual electric guitar. Where before a clearly rock approach from Banks — Banks was known to add a theatricality to the band’s performances by throwing his Rickenbacker 330 above his head — could be heard in the band, Howe added country licks, folk fingerstyle and rapid runs of musical scales to what had essentially been a theatrical approach to rock.
Howe ushered in a period in Yes where the existing tempo surges, extended instrumental passages, and melodic vocal harmonies would be augmented by his tasteful but highly technical musicianship on his array of stringed instruments. This stylistic shift raised the bar for both the band and its contemporaries. It was the early creation of what is now called Progressive Rock.
“Yours Is No Disgrace” introduces the new sound of the band on “The Yes Album.” Its main melody, according to Anderson, resembled that of BBC television program. It has a processional, anthemic feel. Kaye’s organ gives a sense of reverence, while the effected guitar from Howe, bubbly bass guitar from Squire, and clean, crisp drumming of Bruford introduce a song with multiple movements, rising and then falling with the band’s vocal harmonies. The song ultimately climaxes with Anderson’s beautiful, incredibly high vocals, followed by a reprise of the main figure.
Second song, “Clap,” is a showcase for Howe’s prowess. The instrumental song was composed by Howe in honor of the birth of his son Dylan who was at the time of the album’s release nearly 2 years old. This solo live recording of Howe demonstrating his versatility on an acoustic guitar with multiple folk, country, jazz, and other musical motifs, it is a great wiping of the aural landscape in order to return the listener to the next course of their aural feast.
In complete juxtaposition to that song, “Starship Trooper” follows. Its flanged guitar, climbing, rumbling bass, and soaring vocals sit atop the syncopated drums and organ pad. It has long-been a standard in the nightly shows the band performed in honor of its release, opening, as they did in 1971, for Jethro Tull who were promoting their album “Aqualung.”
“I’ve Seen All Good People” is probably the most well-known song from the album, and it was my early favorite from it. With two sections, the first being “Your Move” and “All Good People” following it, the beauty and grandeur that the group commanded is present in equal measure.
“The Yes Album” remains fresh and exciting all the years after its first airing. Every time I listen, new surprises abound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.