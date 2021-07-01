David Lee Roth released his first full-length record, “Eat ‘Em and Smile,” on July 7, 1986. The album was warmly embraced by the singer/entertainer’s devoted fanbase, who had been stunned when he left hard rocke band Van Halen.
In the album, Roth returned to the sound of his former group, this time augmented with some of the musical territory he presented on his previous extended play (E.P.) release, “Crazy from the Heat,” that had been a hit the previous year.
That E.P. had been successful in such a way that Roth’s ever-evolving plans included producing a feature film with his collaborator Pete Angelus. The duo rebranded their production company as “The Picasso Brothers.” Roth joked that the name sounded like high art meets pizza delivery. They got funding from CBS Films to mount the project only to have their support at the studio dropped due to leadership changes.
Returning from this letdown, Roth had been battling with the members of Van Halen to put his personal pursuits on hold to continue their band’s career. Details are conflicted as to whether Roth left or was forced out. Roth’s departure yielded a new Van Halen of the brothers Van Halen, drummer Alex, and guitarist/keyboardist Edward, along with bassist/vocalist Michael Anthony, and added new vocalist Sammy Hagar who had been the singer in Montrose as well as a successful solo artist.
Roth found himself the whipping boy in Van Halen’s press for their 1986 release with Hagar, “5150.” The band’s release stated that it was good to have a real singer in their band, even going so far as to say Hagar had been their primary choice even before Roth joined in 1973. This slagging of Roth even made it into their concerts, dividing fans who didn’t want to join in the disrespect.
Ever the outspoken interviewee in his years as an entertainer, Roth remained uncharacteristically silent in response to the criticism up to a point. Six months into the reportage of the Van Halen missives, Roth responded with a terse press conference in order to set the record straight and make his intentions known.
“I stayed quiet for six months, seven months, and I am just reading diatribe after harangue...Van Halen is demanding for the audience to make a choice. ‘You have to either love us and hate him or vice versa’,” Roth said, clearly frustrated, unlike his usual confident stage persona.
The way many of us fans looked at the dissolved partnership was that it should have meant more great music to hear.
“Well, if we have to have a comparison, fine! I’ll rise to the challenge. I eat you for breakfast pal, I eat you and smile,” Roth said in the same press conference, referencing the title of his new album, which indeed rose to the challenge he was handed.
Roth enlisted producer Ted Templeman and some of the music business’s greatest players to record “Eat ‘Em and Smile.” Drummer Gregg Bissonette had been in jazz legend Maynard Ferguson’s Big Band, and bassist Billy Sheehan was the fiery musical equivalent to the band’s lead guitarist, Steve Vai, formerly of Frank Zappa’s band. Vai’s tenure with Roth elevated his public stature as a guitar virtuoso, but for many, Vai is best remembered as Jack Butler, Ralph Macchio’s guitar duel opponent in the 1986 movie, “Crossroads.”
“Eat ‘Em And Smile” with its lead single, “Yankee Rose,” sold more than 2 million copies. Its promotional tour remains legendary in the hearts and minds of my friends who saw it firsthand.
“Dave was determined to outdo the new Van Halen, and he did!” insists my buddy Chris Cook, who witnessed a Tennessee stop on the tour. “They did so many great songs from ‘Eat ‘Em and Smile’ and they took all the classic Van Halen tunes to a new level!”
Today, I am scratching my head, wondering what prevented me from joining Cook at that concert. Proof of Cook’s appraisal can be found on Youtube.com, where several of the band’s 1986 concerts are posted in full.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
