“Legitimate political discourse.”
That three-word phrase of Republican nonsense will resound throughout history as the low point of a U.S. political party that devolved into nothing more than a lying cult that attempted to overthrow our democracy. It’s difficult to imagine how the party of Abraham Lincoln, known for truth and freedom, could fall to its current depths of lies and insurrection.
The Republican National Committee (RNC) recently passed a resolution censuring Republican House members, Rep. Liz Cheney, of Arizona, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, because they are sitting on a House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Passed by voice vote, the RNC resolution condemned Cheney and Kinzinger for “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” Sounds like something from novelist George Orwell’s “1984.” If someone had written a science fiction novel about the last two years’ downfall of the “Grand Old Party,” it would have been rejected by every publisher as too ridiculous to believe. But here we are! As novelist Stephen King has often observed, former President Donald Trump is more frightening than any monster King could create.
The truth is there and everybody knows it. We all witnessed it as we watched it live on TV. A band of insurrectionists, urged on by Trump, invaded the U.S. Capitol with the intention of stopping the transfer of power to a new administration, legally elected by the nation’s voters. The rioters smashed windows, attacked police officers with U.S. flags, clubs and poisonous spray, resulting in the deaths of five people and injury of more than 100 people.
As the riot was happening and in the days immediately following, Republicans and Democrats alike denounced the insurrection, laying blame directly on Trump, the major instigator. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he was through with Trump. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called the rioters’ actions “un-American” and “unacceptable,” laying the blame at Trump’s feet.
However, as time went by and investigations began on the Jan. 6 insurrection, Republicans suddenly lost their indignation and began downplaying what happened. They also began trying to shift blame from the obvious culprit, Trump, to an absurd variety of people.
First, the Republicans tried to blame it on leftist antifa, who disguised themselves as Trump supporters. That ridiculous claim quickly lost credence since most of the rioters were known Trump supporters and they used social media to brag about their actions.
Then, they claimed the FBI and other government agents organized the riot to make Trump supporters look bad.
Finally, Republicans moved on to the most ridiculous claim of all — that it wasn’t really a riot at all, just ordinary citizens having their say.
Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) called it a “normal tourist visit,” saying people watching the action on TV would think it was just ordinary people viewing the Capitol. I wonder what TV channel he was watching?
All politicians and all U.S. citizens should want the truth to come out about what happened on Jan. 6 and who was responsible. If we’re going to move on as a nation and avoid similar future coup attempts, we have to get to the bottom of it.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
