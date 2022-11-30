It’s now, officially, Christmas season. At church Sunday we sang our first Christmas carols and began our reading of prophecy from the Old Testament foretelling of Jesus’ birth. As a musician and singer, I am preparing music for Sundays in December as we continue the Christmas season. When Christmas Day arrives, I always feel there’s never been enough time for Christmas music.

I enjoy a gradual uptick of Christmas. I hung the wreath on the front door and replaced the Thanksgiving garden flags with two Christmas ones on Saturday. While Dennis watched college football games, I started addressing Christmas cards. This is the first year in a long time for me to send cards. After my cancer journey, I wanted to share the blessing of the year we have lived. The first of these were given out at church Sunday and I have a batch ready to be mailed. Another evening, maybe with Christmas music playing in the background, I will finish the ones going to out of town friends.

