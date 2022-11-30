It’s now, officially, Christmas season. At church Sunday we sang our first Christmas carols and began our reading of prophecy from the Old Testament foretelling of Jesus’ birth. As a musician and singer, I am preparing music for Sundays in December as we continue the Christmas season. When Christmas Day arrives, I always feel there’s never been enough time for Christmas music.
I enjoy a gradual uptick of Christmas. I hung the wreath on the front door and replaced the Thanksgiving garden flags with two Christmas ones on Saturday. While Dennis watched college football games, I started addressing Christmas cards. This is the first year in a long time for me to send cards. After my cancer journey, I wanted to share the blessing of the year we have lived. The first of these were given out at church Sunday and I have a batch ready to be mailed. Another evening, maybe with Christmas music playing in the background, I will finish the ones going to out of town friends.
Next, our nativity scenes will come out of storage and be placed on the piano and a table in the living room. Two sets from Kenya, one ebony and one rosewood, are our favorites. I have a miniature one, always on display, from San Antonio which is constructed in a matchbox. One is a wooden puzzle of sorts. The interlocking pieces fit into a frame which serves as the stable when deconstructed. It might stay packed away this year. I can never get it put back together properly after I display it.
I confess to being slow to put up the tree. Where do folks find the energy for all the trees and decorations they put up? Besides rearranging the furniture and dragging out the tree and decorations, then you must find the patience and tenacity to string the lights, hang the tinsel, put on the ornaments, and arrange the skirt. I am weary writing about it. I love the Christmas tree but it’s work, won’t you admit? In an empty nest, there are no extra hands to help with the tree. Nor are we expected company (or even the kids to be home) this year. So I struggle to see the merit of it for just us.
As the month progresses, events in the community will add to the fullness of the season and the calendar. We enjoy Christmas concerts performed at local churches and this year we may attend the play The Christmas Truce performed by a theater company in Oxford.
Friday, December 2 will be the Hometown Holiday event in downtown. Beginning at four, the afternoon will feature music by the middle and high school choruses and the lighting of the tree at 5:30. Shops will be open and family friendly activities are sponsored in downtown. Food trucks as well as crafts and a character meet and greet will round out the evening.
I love being able to walk downtown, especially for a special event. I might see you there as I stroll and enjoy the beginning of Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.