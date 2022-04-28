Preplanning for the care of elderly or disabled family members can ease the minds of every one involved and possibly save a lot of heartaches in the future, said a local insurance agent. An event at Sewell Mill Event Center on Saturday aims to help people with that planning, before it becomes an emergency.
Patty Hutcheson, owner of Hutcheson Memorial Chapel and Crematorium, said she preaches that constantly.
“We see it almost every day, people who aren’t prepared for the end,” Hutcheson said. “I don’t think people want to talk about what happens when you get older.”
But it’s necessary, not only so your wishes are carried out, but so your loved ones are protected.
“You need power of attorney. You need a will. You need to know where things are,” Hutcheson said.
There’s a lot of legal things that can speak for you when you can’t speak for yourself, she said.
Time after time, Randy Sanders has heard about the financial issues and worries created by chronic illness, strokes, sudden death. But by the time the need has arisen, it’s often too late to avoid them, Sanders said.
Seven out of 10 people will need long-term care at some point in their lives, he said. But families often don’t talk about it. It can be an uncomfortable subject to broach, Sanders said. And people mistakenly think that Medicare will take care of it; it won’t, he said, not until everything else is gone.
That’s why he has created the Long-Term Care Center Board, which is launching this weekend at the event with experts from every field of elder care speaking, he said.
“I’ve got a person that’s an expert in every level of long-term care all the way from home health care to hospice to assisted living, memory care, rehab, nursing home and I’ve got an elder care attorney,” Sanders said.
The event will feature Valarie Golden, of Moments in Time Care, who will speak about custodial in-home care, and Crystal Turner, of Amedisys Home Healthcare who will speak about skilled in-home care. In addition Megan Hatchett, of Traditions Health, will speak about hospice, Rita Miller, of The Birches in Villa Rica, will speak about assisted living and memory care, while Joy Powers, of The Oaks in Carrollton, will speak about nursing homes and rehab.
Eric Abney, an attorney with Shadrix and Parmer in Carrollton, will talk about legal planning for elder care and Sanders will talk about planning and funding aging health care.
“We encourage adult children to attend with their parents,” he said.
This event is for parents who don’t want to become a burden on their children and for children who want to make sure their parents are taken care of, Sanders said.
Even he was caught off guard when his mother suddenly needed in-home care after she had a stroke in 2017, Sanders said.
When he and his aunt picked her up from the rehab center, she told him she didn’t want to stay alone anymore.
“She said, ‘I’ve lost my confidence. I do not want to be alone. I don’t want to fall on that floor again and not know anything when I wake up in the hospital with my head cracked open,’ ” Sanders said. “I didn’t know where to go.”
He and his brothers had to pick a caregiver from a selection that showed up in a Google search, he said. Luckily, they were able to find someone trustworthy and who their mother liked — after three tries — and they were able to split the $800 a week cost, Sanders said.
But it taught him the value of preplanning.
A few years later, when his mother died, he knew she had a living will and he had power of attorney to give the necessary approvals to the doctors. He was able to hold her hand “as she went to meet Jesus,” rather than wonder about what she wanted, Sanders said.
That’s when he decided to help other people with their preplanning.
“The Long-term Care Center is a one-stop-shop where people can come, sit down, relax and talk about their aging healthcare needs,” he said.
They fill out a form designed to let the Board know what their needs are and then he can refer them to the proper experts, Sanders said.
Saturday’s event is free. It will begin at 1 p.m. and end about 3 p.m. It will include light refreshments, door prizes and free blood pressure checks.
