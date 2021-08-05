An internet search of the greatest waterfalls listed 17 falls on nearly every continent. Europe, Asia, South and North American and Africa all boast unbelievably beautiful waterfalls with local names that are nearly unpronounceable to my American tongue but translate to the Water that Thunders, Smoking Water and Golden Waters.
Waterfalls hold a certain fascination with humans. Go to any park that features a waterfall and you will find crowds of people there. Some may stand by the falls in quiet awe. Others may plunge into the midst of the cascading water. The more timid may play in the shallow water away from the falls.
We have a long time love affair with waterfalls. Our first vacation as a couple included Niagara Falls on the US/Canada border. It’s three falls — the American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls and Horseshoe Falls. We donned the rain gear and hopped aboard the Maid of the Mist for an up close encounter with the falls where you begin to understand the magnitude of the falls — highest flow rate in North America with a drop of 187 feet. The distance from the beginning of the falls on the American side to the Canadian side is 3,409 ft. It’s impressive. Some believe the name Niagara is from a Native American name meaning Thundering Waters. If you’ve been there, you understand that.
Yosemite Falls is the tallest waterfall in the United States — 2425 feet combining the three casades of the fall. We saw Yosemite from a distance during a speedy trek across America back in 1985. The National Park website suggests allowing eight hours for a strenuous hike to the top. We didn’t hike it then and I feel certain we won’t be there again.
Waterfall greatness can be measured in many ways — flow rate, drop, width. Since waterfalls are a huge tourist attraction, it’s a boost to claim the tallest, widest, most flow waterfall. Some falls are only breathtaking after the winter snow melts or during monsoon season. Yosemite can nearly vanish during the dry California summer.
While living in Kenya, we were blessed to visit the country of Zimbabwe which is home to Victoria Falls. In the local Lozi language it is called The Smoke That Thunders because of the enormous spray created by the falls resembling smoke. On the same day Dennis and I went our separate ways to explore the falls. He chose to go on a white water rafting trip below the falls on the Zambezi river and I took a helicopter ride to view the falls from above. Looking back, it might not have been the smartest moves for the parents of two young children. However, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity we will remember forever.
Our middle age years found us still going to waterfalls with our children in tow. More times than not, kicking and screaming “Not another waterfall, Dad. Can’t we do something fun?” We have trekked to waterfalls all over north Georgia, central Tennessee, and western North Carolina hills.
After so many I don’t remember names but remember the hike to one that was so long I thought we’d never climb back out of the gorge. One day Dennis slipped in the riverbed of a small cascade and we weren’t sure his ankle would support the walk out. Boulders hampered our descent into one valley to see the falls. I mean boulders the size of a small sedan.
Not so long ago Dennis did the sliding rock at a waterfall in North Carolina. I videoed his courageous plunge into water that was much colder than he anticipated.
In middle south Tennessee we did some exploring a few years back and want to return with more time. Some of these parks come with a series of warnings — long, strenuous hikes, ropes only across the river, water may rise suddenly, and take only necessary items. It’s almost enough to deter me but not quite. We decided the best time for waterfall exploration was not the dead of summer — heat and humidity make you enjoy the water but not the hike.
Our daughter was the loudest voice about finding something fun to do when she was young — meaning not another waterfall. So, I could not resist the temptation to send her a picture of us standing by the car on a bridge with the waterfall right behind us. If I remember correctly, she did not respond to my text. I hope we still have a few good years in us for waterfall exploration.
If you’d like to investigate the possibilities, the web is full of waterfall collections — drive-by, short hikes, North Carolina, Blue Ridge Parkway, Tennessee falls. Have a look and then plan your next trip.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
