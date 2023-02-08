From the day that we are born/Until the day we die/We are hostage to our hearts’ desire,” croons singer Matt Johnson of British Rock Group The The on the band’s fourth album, the appropriately-named “Dusk” which turned 30 years-old on January 25. The album was released four years after 1989’s “Mind Bomb”, an album I first heard from my University friend Forrest the year of its release. The The’s songs on that record grooved along with an ace band and some of the most compelling performances I had heard up to that point in my life. With such a seductive delivery, the band addressed diverse topical themes including world war, purgatorial romantic pursuits, and spiritual shortcomings.
I was merely 20 years old when I first heard “Mind Bomb”. Initially, I was more interested in the music than the lyrics, but over time, Johnson’s dark worldview made me consider the meanings beyond the melodies. “Armegeddon Days (Are Here Again)”, “The Beat(en) Generation”, and “August & September” are among my favorites on that record. The social and political concerns Johnson addresses are delivered with his baritone voice, accompaniment from keyboards and guitars, and a production style that seems timeless, though it does harken back to the decades which precede it. Slapback delay on Johnson’s vocals, horn arrangements, and brushed acoustic drums frame some of the key tracks to great effect.
Johnson kept the same players on “Dusk” that had played on “Mind Bomb”, and in my opinion, those two records have never been bettered. Guitarist Johnny Marr, formerly from British Indie Rock icons The Smiths, is a key member of the band. His tasteful playing and creative use of guitar effects demonstrate why he is sought after as a collaborator by musicians such as Talking Heads, The Pretenders, Modest Mouse, and The Cribs among others. In addition to his six string prowess, he adds tuneful harmonica to the single “The Dogs of Lust”, a track that made its way into rotations on sports networks due to its unforgettable lick. Similarly, the introduction of “Slow Emotion Replay”, another single from the album, is driven again by Marr’s harmonica.
The rhythm section of drummer Dave Palmer with guest drummers Bruce Smith and Vinnie Colaiuta plus bassist James Eller keep the songs exciting. They accomplish this without any overplay, preferring to support the keyboards of D.C. Collard, Marr and Johnson in an effectively subtle manner. Their interplay has intrigued me since I first heard it, and it has become a significant touchstone for me as a musician myself.
The album opens with a vinyl record’s surface noise, a laugh track, and Johnson’s unhinged delivery of his thematic muse on opener “True Happiness This Way Lies”, on which he eventually accompanies himself on acoustic guitar. He posits that happiness is achieved when desire is relinquished. Following this is the album’s first single, “Love Is Stronger Than Death,” a ballad featuring more mournful acoustic guitar, Collard’s organ, and a lyrical variation on the Biblical verse Song of Solomon 8:6 as its inspiration.
“Here come the blue skies, here comes springtime/When the rivers run high and the tears run dry/When everything that dies, shall rise,” Johnson sings beautifully, switching the song’s key from minor to major.
Though the album is introspective as a whole, one of my favorites is “Helpline Operator”, a tune which features John Thirkle on muted trumpet. It sounds like a song for the end of a late night of solitude and despiration, with Johnson’s effect-laden vocal haunting its melody. It is the gateway for the looser ends of the album.
By the time concluding song “Lonely Planet” arrives, the tone has become less morose and more hopeful. Johnson sings what could be the antidote for his sense of loss and abandonment. It was significant enough to close out the last concert by The The in 2018.
“If you can’t change the world, change yourself,” Johnson sings, closing a stellar album that reached the number two position on the United Kingdom album charts. One listen to “Dusk” will help
