Blue Öyster Cult released “The Symbol Remains,” the first album in 19 years, on Oct. 9. Original members Eric Bloom (guitars, keyboards, vocals) and Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser (guitars, keyboards, programming, vocals) are joined by longstanding members Richie Castellano, (guitars, keyboards, programming, vocals) Jules Radino, (drums, percussion, backing vocals) and Danny Miranda (bass, backing vocals). This lineup has been intact since 2017, and the band members’ interplay has reached a level of mutual respect, one that seems to have the elder performers eager to share the limelight with their younger counterparts.
I have noticed this at the past four shows in Atlanta, beginning in 2016. This past February, Blue Öyster Cult (B.Ö.C.) returned to Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse, a venue the band has visited with increasing regularity and a full house of attendees. I thought the band members could not be top their July 2018 performance at the venue. But, incredibly, February’s show was even better. B.Ö.C. surpassed attendees’ expectations by playing two sets of classic songs from across the 48 years of work. “Burnin’ For You,” “E.T.I. (Extra Terrestrial Intelligence),” “I Love The Night” and “Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll” were among the first set’s 10 fiery songs. Set two featured “The Red and the Black,” “The Golden Age of Leather,” “Career of Evil,” “Black Blade,” “Godzilla” and of course, “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.” Each set lasted beyond an hour, and the band’s energy seemed limitless.
In particular, Castellano is obviously the current lineup’s prime mover. Along with his multi-instrumental skills, he is the band’s chief engineer on “The Symbol Remains,” and he wrote three of the album’s songs and co-wrote five more. The songs he wrote fit well with the band’s classic catalogue, yet they sound fresh. With his involvement, it seems the band has turned the corner on a new chapter of their existence.
When it was first announced that B.Ö.C. was releasing its first studio album since 2001’s “Curse of the Hidden Mirror,” I was truly excited and hopeful it would be as entertaining as the Atlanta show. The video for first single, “That Was Me,” came out earlier this fall and my interest was again peaked when I saw original drummer and prolific songwriter Albert Bouchard featured in the video, singing and playing a cowbell along with his former bandmates. It is a heavy song; but it perfectly introduces the rest of the record with its descending riff and Bloom’s old-school vocal menace. When it slides into a catchy reggae groove in the bridge, it recalls B.Ö.C.’s history of hairpin turns in the 1970’s output. It is a foreshadowing of the album’s 13 remaining songs.
“Box In My Head” is the album’s second song, with an upbeat, soaring vocal from Roeser, and a well-produced, harmonic chorus. It sounds like a crossover hit that will get many repeated listenings once it has been discovered. It also has qualities that resemble the band’s output of yore, but with a freshness that updates the catalogue. Another such example is Roeser’s, “Train True (Lennie’s Song),” which retains elements of “Buck’s Boogie,” “M.E. 262,” and “Moon Crazy,” songs rooted in Rhythm and Blues with Boogie Woogie elements. Clearly, the band is having fun.
Castellano sings lead on “Tainted Blood,” “The Machine,” and “The Return of St. Cecelia.” His voice is bluesy and emotive, and though it stands out immediately for being the least anticipated on a B.Ö.C. record, it fits well with what, to my ears, are among the greatest performances Roeser and Bloom have recorded. Bloom’s dramatic, heavy rock vocals are perfect for “The Alchemist” and “Stand and Fight.” Juxtaposed with Roeser’s smooth, moody, tenor on “Secret Road” and “Nightmare Epiphany,” the band sounds like the members are back where they belong, in the pantheon of heralded arena rock with all the smoke machines and laser shows of their first decade. Yet, here they are, nearly 50 years into their careers, and they are delivering the goods yet again.
“The Symbol Remains” is a great album by a revitalized band. I can’t recommend it enough.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
