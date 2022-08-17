Following the chart-topping success of “Get It On (Bang A Gong)” from 1971’s “Electric Warrior”, Glam rocker Marc Bolan and his band T. Rex set their sites on gaining even greater popularity with their next long player, “The Slider”. Released in July of 1972, the album took the same elements as its predecessor and escalated them with stronger results.

The album’s initial track, “Metal Guru”, once again features the swinging, hooky sound of Bolan’s voice augmented by the campy, histrionic backing vocals of former Turtles Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan, known at that point by their duo’s stage name, Flo and Eddie. Bassist Steve Currie, drummer Bill Legend, and percussionist Mickey Finn fill out the rhythm track, while the string arrangements by producer Tony Visconti send the song to dizzying heights. It would top the British singles charts just as “Get It On (Bang A Gong)” had done, and it predated the album’s release by a couple of months. It failed to chart in the United States, but as T. Rex was largely a British phenomenon, spilling somewhat into the other European countries, it still sounds fresh and extravagantly nostalgic today, mainly because Glam Rock has been revisited in the last several years with its inclusion in film soundtracks and other commercial enterprises. The popularity of the band peaked as Beatlemania had years before, creating a phenomenon that led to Bolan’s image becoming ubiquitous in his home country.

Trending Videos