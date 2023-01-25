Do you remember the blue lined, three hole punch paper we wrote on back in school? I have a two inch strip of it which has now turned yellow with age. Written on it is the recipe for Shortbread — only four lines with just three ingredients. I used the recipe before Christmas and realized I’d need a double batch when I saw the line that reads yields 12-14 cookies. Why bother for only 12 cookies? I could eat 12 cookies by myself with just two cups of tea if unrestrained.

My first experience with Shortbread came in New Zealand when I spent a summer there during college. Nana, the grandmother of my host family, made Shortbread on a regular basis to be served at tea time. Hers were buttery and crisp. When I departed, she gifted me a tin to bring back to America. That was the best Shortbread ever.

Trending Videos