Do you remember the blue lined, three hole punch paper we wrote on back in school? I have a two inch strip of it which has now turned yellow with age. Written on it is the recipe for Shortbread — only four lines with just three ingredients. I used the recipe before Christmas and realized I’d need a double batch when I saw the line that reads yields 12-14 cookies. Why bother for only 12 cookies? I could eat 12 cookies by myself with just two cups of tea if unrestrained.
My first experience with Shortbread came in New Zealand when I spent a summer there during college. Nana, the grandmother of my host family, made Shortbread on a regular basis to be served at tea time. Hers were buttery and crisp. When I departed, she gifted me a tin to bring back to America. That was the best Shortbread ever.
The recipe is quite simple — butter, all purpose flour and sugar. It’s the butter that makes the difference. Never substitute margarine for the butter. (My WW peeps do not read this line.) In fifteen minutes, you have the best Shortbread you can imagine. I don’t make it often because I have no self-control if there’s Shortbread in the house.
If you aren’t a baker, there’s a commercial alternative which is also very good. Joseph Walker started making Shortbread in 1898 in Speyside village of Aberlour, Scotland. Walker’s Scottish Shortbread is always made with all butter. Being a purist, I prefer their traditional Shortbread. I don’t care what shape it comes in — Christmas trees, stars, rectangles, rounds, wedges, snowmen, gingerbread men. It all has the same delicious taste. I am not a fan of the variations they offer — chocolate covered, chocolate chip, ginger and lemon. Just give me straight up Shortbread.
Two years ago before Christmas I purchased a large tin of Walker’s Shortbread. The Shortbreads were packaged in sleeves with probably a dozen pieces in each. This was perfect for sharing. I literally carried it around during the holidays to share at various functions. I never met a hostess who was sad to see the Shortbreads added to the menu. Of course, the true motivation was that I indulged on each occasion.
Walker’s Shortbread Facebook post proclaimed January 23 as National Shortbread Day and announced a contest to celebrate their 125th year of Shortbread baking. The winner of the contest is to receive a year’s supply of Shortbread. I’m wondering how much Shortbread that would be. My year’s supply might be larger than another person’s year’s supply. I’m hesitant to share the link here because the more entries lessen my chances of winning, right?
I wish you luck. Well, sort of I wish you luck. Really, I hope to win.
In case someone else wins, here’s my favorite Shortbread recipe.
Mix together and knead gently into a ball. Roll out to ¼ inch thick. Cut into desired shapes.
Bake at 325 degrees for 14-16 minutes. Watch carefully. There’s a thin line between golden brown and too done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.