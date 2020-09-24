On the drive up Michigan’s Highway 61 along the North Shore, we noticed a sign for Tom’s Logging Camp. Just 16 miles north of Duluth, Tom’s appeared like a low-cost tourist attraction. We decided to stop at least for a restroom break — restrooms open to the public were as rare as hen’s teeth — and a look through the gift shop. We were intrigued and decided to enjoy our lunch in the picnic area before touring the site.
The tourist attraction’s website says “Books have been written, stories told and motion pictures made of the historic logging camp days when rugged men and tough animals fought the bitter cold and heavy snow to harvest the mighty forests of Northern Minnesota. Today the camps and horses and most of the men are gone. Machines, power saws, trucks, etc. have taken their place. An era has ended. We have restored the past for your pleasure and education in Tom’s Logging Camp. Our camp offers an authentic duplicate of a typical Northern Minnesota Logging Camp, with all the buildings and articles, original tools and equipment from that by-gone era.”
We were not disappointed. The collection of buildings and artifacts provide an interesting look into the lives and work of both men and animals used in the logging industry. For this Florida girl, it was difficult to imagine how anyone was able to live and work in the conditions experienced in the brutal Minnesota winters.
In order to move the lumber after it was felled, they used draft horses and skids on ice roads, created by digging 6-inch trenches during the night and flooded with water from a tank. After the trenches froze, the horses pulled the massive loads on these ice roads.
Everything that was needed — food for the men and horses, materials for repair and maintenance — had to be transported before the snows came, and then the work was done in these remote camps across Northern Minnesota during the winter months.
Tom’s Camp reconstructed buildings to demonstrate the work of the logging camps. We viewed a horse barn, blacksmith shop, harness shop, shoe shop with a shoeing stall, bunkhouse, cook shanty, and Finnish sauna. Anything that was needed for man and beast was provided in the camp.
The cook and cookie (assistant) provided eggs, bacon, pancakes, prunes, and coffee for breakfast. It was said that if you couldn’t eat enough at breakfast to hold you ‘til noon, you were a softie and had no right to be a lumberjack.
At Tom’s, the cook shanty had a skid with an insulated box for transporting hot food to the loggers when they were too far from camp for a meal. Dinners and suppers were stews, roasts with gravy and root vegetables, beans, and more prunes. And pie with more coffee. Think about the planning involved in supplying a camp of men (and horses) for six months. Oddly enough, the cook was the highest-paid man of the crew — $60 a month in 1910.
In the bunkhouse, the top bunk was prized for a couple of reasons — it was warmer and had less chance of bed bugs or lice. I don’t think we want to imagine the smell of a bunkhouse full of men who worked hard, wore woolen clothes and ate beans and prunes daily.
The camp included a sauna, which is obligatory in the north country. This might have been the only time men were warm during the long brutal winter (although the work was extremely strenuous). A skinny oval-shaped galvanized bathtub about five feet long was on display. It wasn’t clear who was privileged to use the tub or whose job it was to heat the water (probably melting snow) and fill the tub.
Dennis was fascinated by different aspects than me. He wanted to get his hands on the tools — various saws, both hand, and motor-driven. One saw of interest had a bar of at least five feet long. The “business end” had double handlebars similar to a bicycle. The opposite end merely had a stub of a handle extending from the tip of the bar. While interested, Dennis affirmed he wanted no part of manning the short end of the five-foot-long double-ended chainsaw.
Photos displayed showed two horses rigged to a skid of logs towering over the men in the photo. These loads were 8-10 logs stacked on the skid and the biggest logs were 36 inches in diameter. One photo had a man on top of the logs. I’m sure that’s one job out of many I would not want.
Later on, discussing with my cousins the logging industry in those early years, someone mentioned that most of the logs were used in the building of Chicago.
We were hoping and expecting to see big forests of huge trees in the north country. We did see a lot of trees but none with any size. Maybe we were in the wrong part of Minnesota or maybe 100 years is not long enough to regrow a forest.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
