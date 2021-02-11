You may not believe it but the Queen and I have many things in common. I wasn’t aware of this until I recently read “Life Lessons from the Queen” by Bryan Kozowski (AARP The Magazine, Oct/Nov 2020).
Kozowski wrote 10 short life lessons the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, can teach us. His two page spread featured photos of the Queen from her early years until now. Out of the 10 lessons she can teach us, I share eight of them. Not bad since I have not a drop of royal blood surging through my veins.
The two life lessons, which either do not apply to me or I have yet to learn, involve the extreme public nature of being a royal. Since I am not, I have not developed the deliberate practice of self-distancing from tabloid stories. Truth be told, I have never been featured in a tabloid (thankfully) and so I do not have to detach myself from horrid stories of my family and myself. It is said of the Queen that she reads the tabloids as an “amused spectator.” Now that’s self-distancing.
Related to the publicity issue, is the lesson to sweeten self-talk. The Queen over the years has learned to “dial down the negative mind chatter” in her own head. She said, “Gloom feeds on itself.” I believe she’s right about that. Again I have had very little experience with negative publicity and the need to dial down the negative mind chatter.
In Kozlowski’s article I learned the Queen attends church regularly as do I — going weekly. I have seen photos of her entering church on major holidays but did not know she attended weekly. I remember my dad saying going into a church building doesn’t make you a Christian any more than going into a garage makes you a car. But I do believe regular fellowship with believers is an important aspect of my Christian life. Apparently, so does the Queen.
It is said the Queen takes regular time to play and usually out of doors. Her love, because she is rich, is horses and riding. While I don’t ride horses, I do choose to follow my interest in music. That doesn’t take me outside but my walking does that for me.
The Queen, despite her position as head of the royal family, remains open to change. The photo featured with this life lesson is the Queen dressed completely in white standing in front of a small white robot. It took me a minute because of the lack of contrast in the photo to realize she was viewing a robot. She remarked, “Change has become a constant. The way we embrace it defines our future.” I doubt the Queen has robots delivering food to her chambers in the palace (yet) but maybe that’s the next step. I find myself a little distant from the Queen’s embrace of change. I know it’s coming but I don’t have to like it.
Serving others has always been evident in the Queen’s life. During World War 2 she served as an ambulance driver. Serving others helps her put her own worries into perspective, she said.
I share this ambition with the Queen. My mother always encouraged us to look beyond ourselves. Little did she or I know that giving of yourself reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s, produces an influx of anti-inflamatory hormones, and helps build immunities. So get out there and help someone.
Daily the Queen takes time to recharge her batteries by taking a break for tea time — me, too, Elizabeth. It’s considered a sacred break in her day when she rests for an hour with a hot cup of Earl Grey and something sweet. Invite me, please. I’m with you.
Following a strict schedule enables the Queen to calm her mind and put order to her day. I, too, like a schedule (probably not as strict as hers). She ends her day by writing in her journal. Wouldn’t I love to get my hands on a few of those! I do not end my day by writing but I begin my day by writing. I find it most beneficial.
Lastly, the Queen is learning to be more approachable in her later years. Scientists are learning that the happiest people are those in the 80s and beyond. So the Queen is learning to cherish her crowning years. Of course, some days she literally does wear a crown. I have only worn a crown once that I can remember. I wore a plastic, bejeweled tiara during my 60th birthday party until it started giving me a headache.
Elizabeth has 32 years on me so I’m probably not up there with her on cherishing my crowning years yet. But hopefully I, too, will be 94 one day, and maybe I’ll wear a crown again.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
