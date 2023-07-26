Robert Plant’s second solo album, “The Principle of Moments”, was released forty years ago on July 15, 1983. It is my favorite album on which he has sung. Though he was lead vocalist for Rock legends Led Zeppelin, I discovered his solo albums around the same time I heard his former band’s releases. Though they are formidable and among my favorite records, I feel that Plant demonstrates the greatest skill and taste of his career on this album. It showcases his ability to sing with a broader palette of tones, and his accompanying band is masterful in their support for each song.
Like his initial solo recording, 1982’s “Pictures At Eleven”, Plant is joined on “The Principle of Moments” by guitarist Robbie Blunt, keyboardist Gerald “Jezz” Woodroffe, bassist Paul Martinez, and on five of the songs, Genesis and Brand X’s Phil Collins playing the drums. Two other songs feature former Jethro Tull virtuoso Barry “Barrimore” Barlow drumming. The production by Plant, Benji LeFevre, and engineer Pat Moran, is clean and expansive. The instruments are mixed in a way that pronounces their sonic qualities and yet melds their tones interactively. No matter how it is delivered, whether on a home stereo, through headphones, or in my car, the album satiates my desire for musical excellence.
Leading off the record is the moderate, funky “Other Arms”, a tune by Plant and Blunt which revisits the territory first heard on the previous record, the band seem eager to keep the live feel of its interaction burning brightly. Plant has always been a terrific live performer, one who takes the energy of his bandmates in and pushes back with his extravagent, emotion-fueled performances. He is also a capable lyricist steeped in the traditions of Rock decades prior to his own performances. “Other Arms” pays tribute to some of these concepts, with the internal strife of a romantic partnership coupled with the ensuing search for that partner once they have evaded the relationship.
Interestingly, “Other Arms” was a number one song on August 13, 1983 on Billboard’s Top Tracks, a chart which now has been renamed the Mainstream Rock chart. The chart was designed to follow the airplay of songs which had not been single releases but had been played on Album Oriented Rock (AOR) broadcasts. These AOR stations played songs from the albums of artists, and the Top Tracks chart kept track of the songs which received the greatest amount of airplay for these tracks.
Second track “In The Mood” composed by Plant, Blunt, and Martinez, was a November single from the album. Collins’s drumming is more evident on this song because of his trademark single-headed tom tom fills throughout the song. Blunt and Woodroffe create a dreamy soundscape with their solo interplay, and Plant presents a seductive vocal. The single reached number 39 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 4 on the Top Tracks chart.
The final song but first single from the record, “Big Log”, was released in July of 1983. Co-written by Blunt, Plant, and Woodroffe, its rhythm track features Woodroffe’s programmed Roland TR-808 drum machine. The glassy-toned guitar playing of Blunt presents a Spanish melody that drives the song’s slow, majestic sound. Woodroffe’s keyboards, Martinez’s bass guitar, and Plant’s reserved, emotive vocals make the song a classic track in the singer’s career path. It reached number 11 on the United Kingdom’s Singles chart, and number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. Like “Other Arms” and “In The Mood”, it reached the Top Tracks chart’s upper register, landing at number six.
To my best recollection, my introduction to “Big Log” came sometime in the summer of 1984 when my cousin Cathy visited with my family for a couple of days, bringing with her both of the Plant albums released up until that point. I recorded them on a blank 90 minute TDK tape, then listened to them repeatedly for years afterward, allowing their grandeur to seep into my musical psyche. I have since purchased both records multiple times. They are both mood elevators whenever I listen to them.
