Robert Plant’s second solo album, “The Principle of Moments”, was released forty years ago on July 15, 1983. It is my favorite album on which he has sung. Though he was lead vocalist for Rock legends Led Zeppelin, I discovered his solo albums around the same time I heard his former band’s releases. Though they are formidable and among my favorite records, I feel that Plant demonstrates the greatest skill and taste of his career on this album. It showcases his ability to sing with a broader palette of tones, and his accompanying band is masterful in their support for each song.

Like his initial solo recording, 1982’s “Pictures At Eleven”, Plant is joined on “The Principle of Moments” by guitarist Robbie Blunt, keyboardist Gerald “Jezz” Woodroffe, bassist Paul Martinez, and on five of the songs, Genesis and Brand X’s Phil Collins playing the drums. Two other songs feature former Jethro Tull virtuoso Barry “Barrimore” Barlow drumming. The production by Plant, Benji LeFevre, and engineer Pat Moran, is clean and expansive. The instruments are mixed in a way that pronounces their sonic qualities and yet melds their tones interactively. No matter how it is delivered, whether on a home stereo, through headphones, or in my car, the album satiates my desire for musical excellence.