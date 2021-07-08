“Our so-called leaders speak/With words they try to jail you/They subjugate the meek/But it’s the rhetoric of failure,” sings Sting, the vocalist, bassist, and principal songwriter for the Police on “Spirits in the Material World,” the opening track from the band’s fourth album. “Ghost in the Machine” was released October 2, 1981, and its lyrics still ring true today.
The album’s recording took place June and July 40 years ago at George Martin’s AIR Studios in Montserrat, a British territory in the Caribbean. The album was a breakthrough for the band, as it was the first that included any musicians and extended instrumentation beyond that of Sting’s bass, Andy Summers’s guitar and Stewart Copeland’s drums.
The band had been steadily building their stateside popularity with each release, from 1978’s “Outlandos D’Amour” and 1979’s “Regatta de Blanc,” to 1980’s “Zenyatta Mondatta.” “Ghost” was the band’s first recorded at AIR, and it was their first to be recorded with Hugh Padgham as co-producer.
Padgham had been working his way up the ladder of British recording hierarchy. He had engineered the third Peter Gabriel album and had gone on to co-produce key albums by Phil Collins and Genesis in 1981. He had certainly proven himself to lend experience and inventiveness to the proceedings.
As the Police arrived in the tropical recording locale, Sting presented his bandmates with his latest forays into compositional preparation. He had begun playing saxophone six months or so before their studio time, and he added the instrument to three-fourths of the songs he had written for the new album.
Sting had also demoed a version of a song with session keyboardist Jean Roussel that January at Le Studio in Montreal, which in those days was the primary recording site of Canadian rock band Rush. He had composed it five years prior, and he had flown Roussel down to Montserrat to replicate his parts on the final recording. The song, “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” would go on to reach the number three spot on the Billboard singles chart upon its release in the United States. It reached number one in England.
My first recollection of really noticing the Police was when I was in seventh grade, visiting my friend John Price, and I saw the seven-inch single at his house of “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” with its glossy picture sleeve featuring the red outline of a heart on a blue background. He told me it belonged to his brother Kevin. I had heard the song on the radio, noted its unusual vocal tonalities due to the double tracking, but had not seen the single in person. I was intrigued and began to pay more attention whenever I heard the song thereafter. Years later, when I began collecting their other records, I noticed it was sonically unique among the band’s output.
All these years after its creation, it only now seems to me “Ghost in the Machine” is a loosely constructed concept album. Its title comes from Arthur Koestler’s book of the same name, and the author suggests that humans have two brains; one is utilitarian and survivalist while the other is spiritual and seeking meaning. The album’s themes were clear when I heard it first, but their depth is much greater for me today.
Reinforcing the album title, “Spirits in the Material World” makes a statement that the political world is one of mankind’s making, when actually our souls coexist regardless of tribal beliefs. “Demolition Man” has an ostinato bass line that substitutes for a guitar riff, stabilizing the rhythm, but enabling the symbolic lead guitar frenzy and drum fills galore. It is further underpinned by the saxophones droning long tones and then short stabs. It is ultimately hypnotic with repeated listens.
“Secret Journey” is my favorite song on the album. Its mid-tempo, dreamy atmosphere presents Sting’s lyrics regarding introspection and light within darkness. Summers has counted it among his own favorite performances on the album, and Copeland’s drumming is, as usual, fantastic. It is at once arresting, mesmerizing and haunting.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
