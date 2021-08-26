There will be a new face on the Buchanan Council in the upcoming year. Steve Holcombe will take the seat of Teresa Barger, who did not qualify for re-election.
There were two seats up for election on the City Council and two people qualified to run for them, incumbent Angie Hook and Steve Holcombe. Since there is no race, City Clerk Sherry Taylor said there will be no municipal election in November. Instead the two qualified candidates will be sworn into the seats, Taylor said.
Steven Holcombe, 64, is a newbie politician, however his family has a rich history in Buchanan and Haralson County politics, he said. His mother, Vivian Holcombe, served as the Haralson County treasurer for 20 years and before that was Buchanan city clerk for 20 years. His great-grandfather, John Holcombe, was the first sheriff in Haralson County. His uncle, Nella Holcombe, was the equivalent of a probate judge in the county.
“I’ve kind of been on the outside looking in,” Holcombe said. “But I’ve lived here in Buchanan all my life, so I’ve always been interested in the well being of Buchanan no matter what.”
Holcombe is a retired critical care nurse. He worked in intensive care for 40 years before retiring in 2019.
Since his retirement, he and his wife opened Hawkiis, an event venue in the city, but he’s had time on his hands. Other people in town have encouraged him to run and he decided serving on the City Council would be a good way to give back to his community.
He believes his strength is communication and that will serve residents well.
“In the 40 years I was in nursing, probably the last 20 years I was doing a lot teaching,” Holcombe said. “I always told them that I would answer any questions they had, but if I didn’t have an answer, I would get an answer for them. I would find somebody that did.”
He’d do the same for city residents, Holcombe said. He doesn’t mind questions, and he doesn’t mind searching for the answers if he doesn’t immediately know it.
Holcombe said he doesn’t have any particular projects or issues he plans to tackle when he takes office.
“I’m kind of going in eyes wide open,” he said. “I’m new to this, so I’m open to suggestions. I’ll be willing to listen to anybody that has good ideas. I want to see what the city has potential for.”
He would like to see new business in the community and wants to explore why they aren’t settling in Buchanan so the city can fix those issues.
He also knows that affordable housing is a problem not only in the city, but in the whole of Haralson County, for young people wanting to stay near home.
Steve Holcombe
Age: 64
Address: 3078 Business 27, Buchanan
Occupation: retired critical care nurse
Education: associate’s degree in nursing, R.N.
Political experience: none
Spouse: Rhonda Kay Holcombe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.