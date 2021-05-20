May 17, 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of Paul and Linda McCartney’s sole release as a couple, “Ram,” a critically panned masterpiece.
To commemorate the event, original album guitarist, David Spinozza, and trumpeter, Marvin Stamm, joined producers, Fernando Perdomo and original drummer, Denny Seiwell, to record a celebratory release entitled, “Ram On: The 50th Anniversary Tribute to Paul and Linda McCartney’s Ram.” Performing with those featured on the original release are Pat Sansone, of Wilco, Eric Dover, of Jellyfish, Imperial Drag, and the Lickerish Quartet, Joey Santiago, of The Pixies, Carny Wilson, of Wilson Phillips, and Davey Johnstone, of The Elton John Band.
“Ram” was a late addition to my collection of McCartney albums. As a boy, I was fascinated by the Beatles and McCartney, and over the course of my youth, I collected many of the albums by Wings and McCartney as a solo artist.
My father gave me 1970’s “McCartney” for Christmas not long after it was first released on compact disc. I found it entrancing because it was the antithesis to the studio masterpieces the Beatles had made in their tenure. It was a record McCartney had created completely on his own at home. It captured an intimacy and individuality far removed from the songs I remembered hearing as I had grown up.
Following that, I read about McCartney’s other albums to decide on what I would buy next, and I was curious as to which ones were not well-received by the music press and which critical reviews might find an album wanting. “Ram” was just that kind of album. Credited to Paul and Linda McCartney rather than Wings, it did not feature more than its bold title on the front of the album jacket. The cover artwork also intrigued me because I was then a fan of the Los Angeles Rams football team, and because the photograph of McCartney steering the horns of a ram on his farm in Scotland looked like I could have colored and designed it myself. I had seen the album in record bins when traveling with my father to the record stores we would visit when in Knoxville or Chattanooga, cities within 45 minutes of my hometown of Athens, Tennessee.
It was not until I was collecting the compact discs of McCartney’s output that I finally heard what I had initially missed. Included in Ram’s grooves is the number one single, “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” a throwback to aspects of McCartney’s Beatles tenure which resembles “Yellow Submarine,” complete with oddball production tricks, shifting tempos, backing choirs, and one of the sunniest melodies he ever recorded. I cannot recommend it enough.
The album’s introductory song, “Too Many People” features a groovy bassline, rocking vocals and alternately quiet and raucous passages. The acoustic and electric guitars, drums, and dreamy quality of the song’s production draw the listener in so much that it is easy to miss the song’s lyrical point. McCartney admits that the song is a message to his former songwriting partner John Lennon, whom he felt was distastefully preaching to the public.
“I’d never worked singing with a woman before; all my harmonies, to that date, had been with males,” McCartney said in “Ramming,” a documentary film from the 2012 deluxe edition of the album’s reissue.
“Dear Boy,” the album’s fourth song was written with Linda’s first husband in mind. It was McCartney’s way of telling him that he had not recognized how special she was. The song is a key aspect of the album’s general mood, as it and most of the remaining tracks revisit the light-hearted, but sincerely romantic relationship the McCartneys enjoyed.
The album’s final track, “The Back Seat of My Car” has the unique combination of compositional ingenuity and ornate string and brass accompaniments. It has a surreal, majestic quality. This and the record’s other songs make the album satisfying and inspirational. Though originally dismissed, “Ram” may be McCartney’s finest recording of his career.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
