Sitting in my brother’s house on Thursday morning, April 20, I enjoyed a cup of coffee with my two older brothers when my phone rang.
“Good morning, honey. We’re missing you. Having coffee with Roy and Berry.”
“Mary, the house is on fire.”
My brother told me my face went white as I said, “I’m on the way home now.”
I threw a few things into my suitcase and packed up my fiddle and loaded it into the car with Berry’s help. I sent a text to my two closest friends simply saying, “The house is on fire and I have an hour and half drive home. Pray for my safety.” I looked at the clock in the car and it read 10:00. I saw my brothers and sister-in-law in the driveway with solemn expressions on their faces.
I’ve driven that route more times than I can count but that was the longest drive of my life. At 11:30 I drove down Waddell Street to see fire trucks, a pumper truck, police cars, and the fire chief’s pickup surrounding my house. I parked in a drive up the street and hurried to the house.
Dennis met me on the front porch with a strong embrace. We stood there for a long minute buried in each other while a few tears fell. The fire was extinguished but the fire fighters were watching for hotspots.
We cannot thank the Bremen and Haralson County Fire and Rescue enough. While being professional, they also demonstrated and expressed personal concern and care for us. One fireman asked if I wanted anything from the bedroom and proceeded to dig through wet insulation and drywall rubble to find my childhood jewelry box, earring box and necklace tree.
By noon, 10 vehicles departed and we were left sitting in the chairs on the front lawn with a steady stream of friends, family, neighbors and church members coming by. Offers of food, lodging and cash gifts came almost immediately. The Red Cross responded by 2 pm with practical assistance of toiletry kits and a debit card for hotel expenses.
Our former neighbor, Chad Garland, offered Dennis the apartment he owns and gave him the key before he left. The first night after the fire we had a place to sleep and relax and gather our thoughts.
The community has continued to pour out blessings on us. Perhaps the sweetest expressions came from students at the Four/Five Academy.
On the Living History Day before spring break, we taught several classes a lesson in Square Dancing. Those kids drew and wrote condolences, well wishes and sage advice.
I’ve learned that tears are never very far from the spillway these days. During the hymn singing Sunday, while I drive down Waddell, responding to texts, a friend’s embrace can bring on the tears.
We are well cared for and so appreciate God’s provision for us during these days of trouble. It’s a long road back to a sense of normalcy but we have full confidence — not in ourselves — but in God’s ability to guide us and provide for our future. The journey and my musings will be a part of our life and the column.
