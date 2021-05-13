Did you know there’s a Southern Literary Trail? Me, neither, until I picked up a postcard at the Moreland Heritage Museum (Lewis Grizzard trip with seniors). The card says “Novel adventures await you from Natchez to Savannah. The Southern Literary Trail celebrities writers of classic books and plays in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.”
Some of the Georgia authors listed are not well known — Lillian Smith and Carson McCullers are not known to me at all. Others are well known — Margaret Mitchell, Joel Chandler Harris, Flannery O’Connor, Alice Walker, and Erskine Caldwell. I have visited the homes of Harris and O’Connor but surprisingly never the Margaret Mittchell house. I will have to right that wrong.
Eudora Welty, hometown Jackson, Mississippi, said, “Southerners love a good tale. They are born reciters, great memory retainers, diary keepers, letter exchangers. . . great talkers.”
Since I’m a Southerner, it’s in my blood that I should love a good story so much. My love of books and reading are grounded in my DNA. As I have gotten older and more acquainted with cousins from both sides of my family, I am amazed that we have in common the love of books and story. Many of my cousins also love to write. Is that odd?
The Alabama writers listed on the Trail that I am familiar with are Harper Lee, Truman Capote and the Fitzgeralds. Both Scott and Zelda were writers. Some even think that Scott’s best stories were stolen from Zelda. While I haven’t visited the Fitzgeralds’ home in Montgomery (they only lived there for one year in 1932-1933), I have read extensively about the couple and their crazy life together. The Fitzgerald home is now a museum as well as an AirBNB. It’s reasonably priced at $82 a night. If you’re a fan, what a cool trip that would be.
Harper Lee lived in Monroeville, Alabama and there’s a County Museum you can tour and imagine scenes from “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Truman Capote also has connections to Monroeville. The website for the museum poses some interesting things to see and do. It might be worth a road trip sometime in the future. It is currently open with COVID protocols in place.
While I’ve driven through Mississippi several times, I can’t think of anything I’ve actually done or seen in Mississippi. Another wrong which should be righted. (While I wait for the world to open up again, I plan to visit some sites close to home.) Mississippi proudly claims William Faulkner, Tenneesee Williams and Eudora Welty. Others listed on the Trail are not familiar to me in the least — Richard Wright, Walker Percy, Shelby Foote, Margaret W. Alexander. I need to research and do more reading on these authors.
The Southern Literary Trail website is attractive, easy to navigate and features a map which pinpoints sites in all three states. However, when I followed some of the links, I discovered that some locations have limited hours, others have nothing scheduled (maybe due to COVID) and some don’t have much to offer. If you are planning a trip to follow the Trail, I would suggest extensive research first and low expectations on your excitement scale. I would plan other activities to boost the enjoyment of the trip.
For me, I’m posting the card and will mark off the sites as I visit them. Hopefully, I won’t bore my husband to tears along the way.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
