It’s late June and that means blueberry season is upon us. We are beginning to get berries everyday. We commonly eat a few as we pick to make sure of the sweetness. The best time to pick is early morning or late evening. The sun is not so brutal at those times. I suggest never picking blueberries at midday. I have done it and it’s not pleasant.
Over the years we have become fast pickers. Some of our friends who join us in the patch remark about how fast we can pick. It is time consuming to pick berries and if you count your time as valuable the berries would probably cost about $40 a gallon. I don’t really enjoy picking berries — it’s tedious, boring and they are abundant.
The best way to pick berries is to have a good friend to talk with while you pick. That conversation makes the time pass quickly. Dennis and I tease about meaningful dialogue in the patch. However, if it’s just the two of us and we have spent everyday, all day together for the last month, meaning dialogue is difficult to manufacture on the spot. That’s why we like to invite friends to pick. Their contribution to the conversation is invaluable.
Our method of picking berries involves a container which hangs at the waist so we can have both hands free to pick and drop the berries without any hindrances. Ideally, you can grab a handful of ripe berries and drop them in the container. Sometimes that happens. Because of the way the berries ripen — bit by bit — you get some green and red berries with the blue. While the red berries will ripen if left at room temperature, the flavor is not as sweet. If the green berries ripen, they’re really not good. Don’t tell Dennis, but if I get green berries by accident, I chunk them to the ground for compost. They are too small and too green to be worth any effort or time.
We have the habit of labeling the berries as we freeze them in gallon zip bags. It’s not really important how many gallons we harvest but for some reason we want to know. As berry season approached this year, we discovered we still had berries in the freezer from last year’s harvest. We made extra efforts to use up the berries from last year before we started harvesting this year. And you thought we were bringing blueberry muffins to church and work because we loved you all. Not so, we were trying to deplete the supply. Sorry, we do love you but it was a two pronged effort.
During blueberry season our dining room table is devoted to berries. We lay them on a towel for 24 hours to allow them to dry (if it’s been wet when we picked) and to ripen a little more. After that period, Dennis methodically rolls them on the towel to remove any stems and then places them into freezer bags. We do not wash them before we freeze them because the water weakens the berries and turns them to mush.
We love fresh blueberries and have them as a snack, with breakfast, for dessert. Any way we can. Fresh blueberries are primo in our house. But the frozen ones work well in recipes for muffins, pies, pancakes, etc. Even frozen, we like to eat them but the flavor definitely changes after they’re frozen.
Berries on the bush are pretty. The canes can have all the stages at once. So a cane has white, green, red and blue berries at the same time. I’ve always thought it would be an interesting greenery to use in flower arrangements but Dennis doesn’t want to sacrifice the berries for the love of color.
The 2021 blueberry season at the Reid patch is beginning. While I don’t like sweating in the patch to pick them, I do enjoy a good blueberry muffin on a cold December morning. So it pays off.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
