Books read aloud in a classroom can present contextual lessons in story elements, dialog, formal, informal and figurative language, as well as proper writing conventions. A great book offers all of these and makes the reader believe in the story and its events. Students, whether they read for pleasure or not, gain insights beyond the practice of the read-aloud. They learn to have patience by listening and considering the variables and the impact they have on the story. Seeing how the story plays out is often a rewarding experience for all involved, and I have found students are eager to note what they discover.
All of this was true of “A Dog Like Daisy” by Kristin O’Donnell Tubb, the book my 4th grade classes read aloud in our virtual classrooms during the late fall months of 2020. Using a document camera to show the pages to the students, I read the story aloud, tracking the sentences with my finger as we went, while students watched and listened to the story across its 27 chapters. We practiced note taking with each chapter, and in the review of the notes, students had an opportunity to share what they determined from the previous chapter and predict future action.
During the reading, students shared what they believed was meant by the dialog, the abundant similes and metaphor, and the meanings behind the chapter titles. They loved interacting with the story. They got so immersed in it that they cheered each day that a new chapter’s reading was announced.
“A Dog Like Daisy” is narrated in first-person perspective by its namesake, a pit bull who is adopted from the dog pound to be a service-dog-in-training for Colonel Victor Abeyta, a returning veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder (P.T.S.D). He and his wife, Anna, their pre-teenage son, Micah, and toddler daughter, Analise, are settling in a new home after years of Colonel Victor’s tours of duty. The family, or pack, as Daisy calls them, are learning how to adapt to their new lives together, while Colonel Victor is learning how to transition back to being a civilian father and husband.
Colonel Victor’s P.T.S.D. takes the form of flashbacks of memories still haunting him from his military career. The book is sensitive to military families and the issues faced by people with the disorder, while still demonstrating that service dogs can effectively help them. Because Daisy is telling the story, her focus on the details of Colonel Victor’s struggles and her interventions on his behalf are not evaluative of his behavior. She only reports what happens, what action she takes, and the aftermath of these events.
It is an effectively written method by Tubb, and it lets the readers think more deeply about the characters and their interactions. Daisy and Colonel Victor’s pasts are revealed in across the pages in small amounts, and we learn that she too has experienced loss and is striving to redefine herself in her new role. The twists and turns of the story lead her to a transformative realization about herself that is both rewarding to the character and reader alike.
Tubb successfully entertains throughout the book even as she informs about its characters’ lives and experiences. Daisy’s dialog with the supporting characters is often hilarious, and her spunky, resilient personality is not all submissive. Like dogs you have known in your own life, she acts in ways that make sense to her, though they may seem odd to the humans in the book. The higher-order questions this addresses reminded me of the value in understanding before seeking to be understood.
Last week in our virtual classroom, we were honored to meet Tubb, who discussed Daisy, her writing process, and her own reading life. Our class was thrilled to have Tubb answer all their questions, and she eagerly shared what she learned by researching and writing the book.
I learned more about my students from their interactions with Tubb, and it reemphasized to me the huge impact a great book can have on its readers.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
