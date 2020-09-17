In the fall of 1980, I bought the then-recent 7-inch vinyl record of Devo’s most famous song, “Whip It.”
The song is iconic, even today, as a New Wave staple that played across formats unlike other songs of its kind. I played it on my record player on repeat, and the song never has gotten old to me, even 40 years past its debut.
“Whip It” was released in single form on Aug. 13, 1980. It was originally conceived as a song to encourage listeners to take charge of the events surrounding their lives. Writers Gerald Casale and Mark Mothersbaugh, respectively two of the band’s instrumentalists and vocalists, were taking inspiration from Norman Vincent Peale’s “The Power of Positive Thinking” and also the then-current Iran hostage crisis that had begun in November 1979. They supposedly wrote “Whip It” as a message to then-president Jimmy Carter.
To my ears, the beat of “Whip It” seemed impossibly fast, and the keyboards give it a futuristic spin that is further amplified by the alternating, piercing notes in the chorus. This lends a feeling of anxiety that was oddly pleasurable.
Casale and Mothersbaugh’s call-and-response vocals were effective in their wacky hipness that doubled as nerdy insight. The chorus vocals are purposely goofy, though the words being sung are still firmly embedded in the minds of fans who remember and still love the song.
“Now whip it, into shape/Shape it up, get straight/Go forward, move ahead/Try to detect it, it’s not too late/To whip it, whip it good,” the vocals command.
I always listen to both sides of the singles I buy, and even then, as a 10 year old, I found the B-side “Turnaround” nearly as infectious as the A-side. It has the same emphasis on a pulsing beat, keyboard-driven melody, and lyrics with a direct message. When making early mix tapes for listening on my portable cassette player, I would often include both songs, I enjoyed them so much.
The parent album from which “Whip It” was derived had been released in May of that year.
Entitled “Freedom of Choice,” the cover featured a group photo of the band wearing “energy domes,” hats that resembled a futuristic flower pot, and rubber suits. In a uniform stance, they appeared solidified in their approach. The back cover potraits gave a better impression of the personalities of the singers and their brothers, including guitarist/keyboardist Bob Mothersbaugh, (Bob #1) and guitarist/keyboardist Bob Casale, (Bob #2) as well as drummer Alan Myers.
“Girl U Want” introduces the album with a guitar riff that is doubled with keyboards and vocals that avoid emotional commitment, which adds to the weirdly engaging mood of the song. It is unique, telling the story of an infatuation that will eventually go nowhere. It makes for an amusing combination, and the hooky line of the chorus makes it nearly as catchy as “Whip It”.
The single that came after these was the title track, “Freedom of Choice.” It has grown to be one of my favorites in the band’s catalog. It has a rocking guitar part that doubles as both the verse and the pre-chorus of the song, and its rhythm is more steady, beginning with a drumbeat that resembles the sound of marching feet. Mothersbaugh does the majority of the singing on this one, and he takes apart the ironic nature of “the land of the free” where people have the ability to use their freedom of choice, but are too often willing to give it up easily.
“Freedom of choice, is what you’ve got/Freedom from choice, is what you want,” sing Devo in the chorus.
After enjoying Devo in my youth, I was later reassured that I had good company when multiple grunge-era bands of the 1990s covered the songs of this album’s era. Nirvana included “Turnaround” on a compilation, Soundgarden did “Girl U Want” as a B-side track, and Fu Manchu included “Freedom of Choice” on an album. Devo’s pioneering reach exceeded that of many of their peers, and it continues to be so even today.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
