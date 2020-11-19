I will apologize in advance because once I mention the title the tune will cycle in your head nonstop (it’s called an earworm, in case you wanted to know). “Meet George Jetson. His boy Elroy. Daughter Judy. Jane his wife.” There it is. I grew up watching The Jetsons. According to Wikipedia the carton only ran from September 1962 to March 1963, then ran in reruns. In my mind, the cartoon ran for years and years.
My interest in The Jetsons was renewed while I was in a Zoom meeting last week. Due to the restrictions in place because of Coronavirus, many otherwise social gatherings are now Zoom style. If that’s not a George Jetson experience I don’t know what would be. In The Jetsons they had video calls, which in 1962 felt like total science fiction.
So let’s look at some other aspects of the space age family’s life and compare it to ours. We aren’t flying around in saucers and being jettisoned in a pod for the ride to school like the introduction to the cartoon show. When Jane is launched, George offers her some paper money which Jane leaves with him and takes the whole wallet. Do you find it interesting that the creators didn’t envision a paperless payment system in 1962? Now we have Paypal, GooglePay, ApplePay, Zelle, Venmo to name only a few.
I would love the shower and wardrobe features where a gadget automatically washes, dries and dresses me. That isn’t available (as far as I know) yet.
Jane Jetson didn’t have to cook for her family. They used the Food-a-Rac-a-Cycle. With the push of a button, the family’s favorites were prepared and presented. Again we don’t have that feature in our homes, but there’s any manner of food prep and delivery options available — both cooked and ready to cook. Think Doordash or GrubHub for meals delivered ready to eat. Or Blue Apron, Freshly, HelloFresh — only three of 17 options the internet suggested — for food prepped that needs little to no cooking. It’s not the Food-a-Rac-a-Cycle but… And we have smart refrigerators that keep track of the food in the fridge as well as prepare a grocery list for us. I don’t remember Jane having that.
Moving sidewalks have been a thing for many years at the Atlanta airport. It was commonplace in the Jetsons, but if you research it the idea of a moving sidewalk has been around for decades. In Paris at the 1900 Exposition a moving sidewalk was a feature, so we can’t really think of it as a space age invention.
Do you remember George swallowing a Peek-a-boo Prober, a pill with a camera? Maybe a little more creative thinking could have gone into the naming of that gadget. It’s a thing now. I have not had the need to swallow a camera to allow a doctor an inside view of my belly but it’s possible. Today it’s just called a PillCam (sounds less like a children’s game) and it doesn’t allow for color imaging. However the doctor can really see your insides just like George’a doctor.
Your house might have a robot vacuum. One of those disc things that roam around bumping into furniture and moving on sucking up dust and dirt on its way. We don’t have one of these. But if I could have a Rosie the Robot in my house, I would. We are beginning (early stages yet) to use Siri for simple tasks on the phone. But we haven’t mastered the nuances of Siri yet. At this point, I think there are currently 25 alarms on the iPhone in our house. That’s not optimal, probably.
Fifty-eight years ago we were watching George in his futuristic life portrayed as living in 2062. Imagine that’s only 42 years from now. Maybe we will have wardrobe dressers to shower and dress us and space saucers to deliver us to work and school. Who knows?
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
