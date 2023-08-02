English Rock band The Fixx were founded in London in 1979. They first came to prominence through a series of hit singles beginning in 1982 with “Stand or Fall” and “Red Skies”. Both songs are still featured on Satellite Radio, and their crystalline tonalities emphasize their sincere desire to leave a strong artistic impression. Lead vocalist Cy Curnin, guitarist Jamie West-Oram, keyboardist Rupert Greenall, and drummer Adam Woods have been the mainstays of the group. The arrangements, rhythms, and erudite lyrics of their songs set them apart from their musical peers.
Once I heard “Saved by Zero”, the first single from their 1983 breakthrough sophomore long player (LP) “Reach the Beach”, I knew their unique songcraft was right up my alley. The unison guitar and bass lines, the space inhabited by the keyboard soundscapes, and the new wave production of the drums were catchy enough, but ultimately it was Curnin’s intriguing vocal performance that won me over. His is one that uses the space between phrases to emphasize the track’s haunting melody to great effect.
“Maybe, someday/Saved by zero/I’ll be more together,” Curnin sings. He explains in an interview with Dan MacIntosh of Songfacts.com that the digit zero represented the floor of his limitations, and that from that floor upward meant a positive trajectory lay ahead of him. I have long felt the song has an uplifting quality, perhaps due to the recording’s sonic clarity. The band’s producer, Rupert Hine, recognized in a 2011 interview also with MacIntosh of Songfacts.com the song’s difference from then-current trends.
“The whole production technique we came up with was very new at that time. And in a way still sounds unique,” Hine states. Hine identifies the focus was on West-Oram’s clean, “very aggressive bitey, but sort of shiny guitar, which was very different than any other bands at that time.”
West-Oram’s bandmate Woods concurs with this assessment in an interview with Redbeard on www.inthestudio.net from May 7 of this year. “When we met Jamie West-Oram in 1980, was when we decided that it was The Fixx, and until that point, we had been sort of searching for a for an identity for the songs we had; a sound to support the ideas we had. And Jamie was the key that finally welded it together for us and gave us the momentum and the confidence,” says Woods.
Certainly, it was this approach to the guitar and coupling it with the other song elements which made “Saved by Zero” a hit. It debuted on May 28, 1983 at number 80 on the United States’ Billboard Hot 100 and rose to 20 by August 13 that same year. I recall purchasing “Reach The Beach” and enjoying all of it, but loving that introductory single the most, as it is the fourth song on the album.
Followup single, “One Thing Leads to Another” was released that September and peaked at number one in Canada on the RPM Weekly chart in late October, and number four on the Billboard Hot 100 by that November. It helped the album achieve platinum status for sales exceeding one million copies. Curnin states in an interview with www.mlive.com’s Todd Chance that the song is an indictment of dishonest politicians. Such a topic has probably never before been set to such a melodic, catchy tune, one that regularly gets aired in pop culture decades after its first heyday.
“The deception with tact/Just what are you trying to say/You’ve got a blank face, which irritates/Communicate, pull out your party piece,” Curnin sings. His words resonate today almost as much as they did when they were first heard on the national airwaves, and the music still sparkles as well. It is striking that this great music is now over 40 years old.
My friend David and I caught The Fixx last September at Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse promoting their latest album, 2022’s “Every Five Seconds”. Their energetic, upbeat rhythms have not diminished. They continue to play these, their biggest hits and many other memorable songs live, proving that their music is still as exciting and entertaining as ever.
