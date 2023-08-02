English Rock band The Fixx were founded in London in 1979. They first came to prominence through a series of hit singles beginning in 1982 with “Stand or Fall” and “Red Skies”. Both songs are still featured on Satellite Radio, and their crystalline tonalities emphasize their sincere desire to leave a strong artistic impression. Lead vocalist Cy Curnin, guitarist Jamie West-Oram, keyboardist Rupert Greenall, and drummer Adam Woods have been the mainstays of the group. The arrangements, rhythms, and erudite lyrics of their songs set them apart from their musical peers.

Once I heard “Saved by Zero”, the first single from their 1983 breakthrough sophomore long player (LP) “Reach the Beach”, I knew their unique songcraft was right up my alley. The unison guitar and bass lines, the space inhabited by the keyboard soundscapes, and the new wave production of the drums were catchy enough, but ultimately it was Curnin’s intriguing vocal performance that won me over. His is one that uses the space between phrases to emphasize the track’s haunting melody to great effect.