Some things are just beyond belief and perhaps explanation. For example, the fashion trend of distressed, frayed, cut, slashed jeans. Whatever name you give to this bizarre clothing notion I just don’t get it.
When I was young, girls didn’t wear jeans. I have three brothers (two older and one younger) who wore jeans everyday — to school, to play, to do the farm chores, probably even to church some. At least two of my brothers were slightly ferrel and the oldest was inclined to machines with oil, grease and gasoline, so my poor mother had a time keeping their jeans in decent shape.
In order for the preacher’s boys to be presentable in the community, she scrubbed, washed, and mended jeans. My mother was rightly proud of the patch she could sew on to a pair of jeans, making the hole less noticeable and the jeans still wearable. Because she would NEVER have let any of us out of the house with holey jeans.
Fast forward to the 1970s, about the time we were entering college and finishing high school, and distressed jeans enter the picture. My internet research reveals it was the grunge movement that began the distressed jeans fashion. Musicians who wanted to make a statement about their displeasure with the world (never mind they were making money off the world) started distressing their jeans themselves. In those days you couldn’t buy already distressed jeans. It was totally DIY.
Never mind that jeans originally were crafted for the miners in California because of their durability. Remember Levi Strauss? Jeans comprised the wardrobe of the working man for generations — cowboys, farmers, truck drivers, construction workers, plumbers. Professionals, well to do folks, city people just didn’t wear jeans because it was common.
The rebels decided they wanted to signal to the world that they weren’t happy so they bought jeans and began cutting them. First, only small holes appeared in the jeans. But if you’ve been in public lately, you know that now half a leg (on the front) can be missing. And somehow this is fashion?
I don’t get it. I’ll say it again; I don’t get it.
While reading about the fashion of slashed jeans, I learned that in the United Kingdom (England) slashed jeans can sell for 1,800 pounds sterling. That’s $2,440 in U.S. money — for a pair of jeans with holes in them. Of course, it’s a designer label and according to the internet, the designers have individuals slashing the jeans by hand — not the laser cut jeans of the common brands.
Can you imagine the young person phoning home and saying, “Mom, I got a job making good money for a designer clothing company.”
“That’s great, sweetie. What do you do?”
“I slash jeans with a pair of scissors all day long.”
As we frequently say at our house, this is a symptom of what’s wrong in America. When will someone stop the madness?
I am enough of a rebel to say I will never wear slashed jeans. Unless I fall on a hike and rip the fabric in the process. Don’t tell me you are rebelling against society by wearing ripped jeans. If you want to rebel, buy a pair of Levis for $30 and give the rest of the money you would have spent to a good cause that saves addicts or sick children or homeless folks. Do some good in the world with what you have. Don’t act like a fool (I am suddenly reminded of the children’s story The Emperor’s New Clothes) and wear jeans with half your thigh showing like you are some kind of distressed person. Get real and make a difference in the world.
Can you tell I spent an afternoon at the mall? I saw it; but I just don’t get it.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
