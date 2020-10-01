In my boyhood days the loggerhead shrike was a fairly common bird; but today it has just about disappeared from our area, and for what reason, nobody seems to know.
It is not a large bird, only about 9-inches long, gray on the head and back with black wings and tail. A black mask runs through the eyes. Yet the most unique characteristic of this small bird is that it has a more or less hooked bill, similar to a hawk.
The shrike is a unique bird. With that hooked bill, it catches small rodents, small birds, and insects like crickets, grasshoppers, etc. The birds like to perch on power lines, posts, barbed wire fences, and similar places. From such perches they swoop down and catch their prey.
Shrikes have one peculiar trait. They like to take mice, insects, etc., and impale them on barbed wire fences or maybe thorns. I remember many years ago when I was walking down Ivy Pope Road, there was a barbed wire fence surrounding a small corn patch, and on this fence, there was some big grasshoppers impaled on the barbed wire. I could not imagine how they got there, and for a long time I had to wonder what did it. A few years later I saw a shrike do that very thing. It took a large grasshopper and stuck it on a barbed wire fence.
Why they do this is beyond my thinking. Perhaps it’s like when we put some grapes in the refrigerator and we say to ourselves “I’ll eat them later.” Maybe the shrikes think, “I’ll eat them later.”
It has been many, many years since I have seen a shrike. They have disappeared and scientists are puzzled. To my way of thinking, it could be insecticides. Over the years we spray our gardens, our flowers, for mosquitoes, Japanese beetles — the list goes on and on. Since the diet of the shrike is heavily insects, this could harm the bird that eats them.
Shrikes have been known to nest in our area, yet due to their scarcity, if any do nest here, it would be rare.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.