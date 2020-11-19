The dinner will go on

Feed the Sheep Ministries will host its annual Thanksgiving Day free turkey dinner next week sans its founder. Melford Glass, 65, died of complications of COVID-19 on Saturday, just about two weeks shy of his annual labor of love.
This will be the 19th Thanksgiving dinner for the ministry. Jamie Brown, a family friend and Haralson County commissioner, stepped in to take over organizing the event, which she said will be dedicated to Glass. He touched so many lives, Brown said, through Feed the Sheep Ministries and as pastor of Feeding the Sheep Church, as well as his work on the Tallatoona Board of Directors.
Melford, who had worked at Southwire for more than 27 years, had been in the hospital since Oct. 30, after contracting the disease. His wife, Bernice Glass, also had the disease, but for the most part has recovered, she said. She still doesn’t have her senses of taste and smell, Bernice said.
Melford was an 11-year member of the Tallatoona Board of Directors, serving as chairman for the last three, said Scott Gray, executive director of the Tallatoona Community Action Partnership.
Tallatoona serves the Northwest Region of Georgia including Bartow, Douglas, Floyd, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties.
Melford, who was born in Waco and lived nearly all his life in the county was a passionate advocate for the people of Haralson County. He was instrumental in securing the $500,000 for renovations of the Head Start Center in Buchanan, Gray said. The new center opened in August, he added.
Tallatoona is also doing what it can to make sure the free dinner goes on, he said. Gray dropped off a check from the organization on Monday to cover much of the expense of the dinner.
“That was his baby,” Gray said. “Talking with him, he wanted to make sure that this event was going to go on this year while he was in the hospital trying to fight COVID.”
Last year, they prepared 900 plates for the dinner, Bernice said. There were some left at the end of the day, but Melford was insistent that there should be no leftovers, she said.
“We was going knocking on doors in the trailer parks and everything,” she said with a laugh, “so that we could say it was 900.”
Rev. Jon Ellis, of the Refuge Ministries of West Georgia in Tallapoosa, will head volunteers from the church in preparing turkeys during the week leading up to Thanksgiving, Brown said.
She is planning for 800 turkey dinners. They must be ordered in advance. Dinners can be ordered by calling 770-537-2705.
“If the weather permits, we’ll put the plates together outside,” Brown said.
Then, beginning at 11 a.m. people will drive through the Recreation Center parking lot and pick up their dinners. The dinners will be available through 1 p.m.
This year, the number of volunteers will be limited because of the pandemic, she said. She’ll be dealing with the core group of volunteers and as in the past, there will be deliveries available for shut-ins or for those with no transportation, Brown said.
Feed the Sheep Ministries did events throughout the year, including taking care packages to the homeless in January, an Easter Egg Hunt in the spring, a Chicke-que in July and the Thanksgiving Dinner, Bernice said. The Chicken-que was probably the bigger event, but she believes the Thanksgiving Dinner made a bigger impact, because it was delivered to the elderly, the sick and the shut-ins, she said.
Melford started the dinner in 2001, even before he began his church, she said. But he knew from an early age that he was called to be a pastor, his wife said.
“He said God had been calling him for a long time and he just ran and ran,” Bernice said. “Finally, one day, he kneeled and said ‘God, here I am.’ ”
He became an ordained pastor through the Church of Sweet Zion, a non-denominational church in Bremen. He began his own church, Feeding the Sheep Church, in 2004, she said.
“I buried my mama, my daddy and all of my grandparents, but this is the hardest,” Bernice said. “I hate this COVID for taking my husband.”
His funeral is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m. at Mill Town Music Hall. The viewing will be on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Watkins Funeral Home in Carrollton.
