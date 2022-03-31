If you missed it, the Bremen Methodist student ministry hosted a Hootenanny on Sunday night. Being curious about the origin of the name, I did some research. Surprised to learn that Hootenanny is a Scottish word meaning celebration or party often associated with New Year’s.
The connection to Appalachia is easy to imagine. Many Scots settled in the mountains and brought their music, traditions and love of family to the region. While researching I found a musical group called Hootenanny 3 which plays a mix of bluegrass, Scottish and Irish music.
My online fiddle teacher, Jason Kleinberg, hosts a monthly hootenanny on the last Monday night of the month. (I skipped tonight’s because I didn’t like the tune selected.) Through the Zoom app, Jason leads his students who live all over the world in an audience participation of playing music. Audience participation is part of the original meaning of the word hootenanny.
“An informal social gathering or concert featuring mostly folk songs, sometimes dancing, and where the audience often participates in the singing,” quoted from Dictionary.net. For two years in the mid 1960s, a TV show entitled Hootenanny traveled to university campuses to film folk musicians. YouTube has everything, as we know.
I watched two shows of the Hootenanny — one from University of Florida and another from Penn State. Hundreds of university students sat on the floor and sang and swayed while Johnny Cash, the Limeliters, Ian and Sylvia performed. Most of the singers were not names I recognized. Many performers such as Pete Seeger, Peter, Paul and Mary were blacklisted from the show. Politics eventfully killed the show.
Back to the present, the youth of the Methodist church provided entertainment Sunday evening. The only thing missing was audience participation. Talent ranged from real talent — piano, baton twirling, art, guitar, archery, gymnastics — to plain silliness. Have you ever seen a teenage boy apply makeup on his girlfriend’s face? While it probably could not be classified as talent, it was mildly entertaining.
These young adults were brave to perform for the crowd. Many were fairly new to their act while others were more seasoned. Perhaps the bravest person of all was the youth pastor, Brian Hammond. Allowing students a place on the stage could bring disaster. But not on this Sunday night — not even with batons flying and arrows with real points shooting through Brannon Hall.
Serving supper, the youth offered a choice of drinks, salad with a choice of dressings, spaghetti (meatless, if you desired) and a variety of desserts. Despite their youth and lack of serving experience, I didn’t see one misstep, accident or social guffaw during the dinner. I say kudos to the youth of the Methodist Church and their parents.
It was a pleasant evening out. Oh, and if you missed us, we were the smartly dressed couple wearing the red and black outfits. Our only disappointment was no one thought to have a best dressed couple’s award. We would have surely taken home that prize.
Each year the youth ministry hosts a dinner as a fundraiser. This year’s Hootenanny was successful.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
