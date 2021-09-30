Within a few days, a partisan conspiracy group called the Ninja Turtles, or something like that, will release the findings of its “audit” of the Arizona presidential election results. The phony study has cost the state of Arizona millions and will accomplish nothing, no matter what it says.
According to press reports, the “audit” has looked at all the wacko conspiracy theories, from bamboo-laced dumped Asian ballots to killer beams from Jewish spacecraft, aimed at electronic voting machines. The crazy examination by uncertified and untrained workers will also cost the state millions since it will have to replace all the compromised voting machines whose security has been seriously compromised by the inquisition.
In addition, even if the “audit” did turn up any real election fraud, which everyone knows it won’t, it would be useless anyway. The Nov. 3 election has been over for more than 10 months and has been certified.
Those crazy Republicans are going to have to accept the fact Joe Biden legally and fairly won the election. Their claims of election tampering are just the pipe dreams of the defeated candidate, a malignant narcissist, whose fragile, juvenile ego, cannot accept reality. It’s too late for the Nov. 3 election to be overturned, no matter what the crazy conspiracy theorists claim.
It amazes me that polls still show about two-thirds of Republicans believe the ramblings of their deranged candidate, who still keeps promoting the “big lie,” that he really won the election. His false claims of mass election fraud have been debunked by more than 60 court cases and every study and challenge conducted. Trump simply can’t admit defeat, but surely all those Republicans can’t believe his lies. I suspect most GOP politicians keep repeating the lie so they can hang onto the large base of Trump backers.
As all the wasteful and delusional fake audits continue, it only illustrates what a morally bankrupt organization the current Republican party is and the complete lack of character held by its worshipped idol.
It’s interesting to contrast the 2020 election, one of the fairest and closely monitored contests in history, with the 2000 presidential election. The outcome of the 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore hung upon about 500 votes in Florida. Election fraud wasn’t the issue. The problem was a flawed, punch-card voting system which was wrought with errors. First of all, many voters couldn’t tell which hole to punch because the ballot layout didn’t line up with the machinery. Then, when voters did punch their ballots, their vote often didn’t register. Sometimes the punched segment (chad) didn’t fall out, or it only partially came loose. Remember those infamous terms in the news during those days: hanging chad and pregnant chad?
What was different about the 2000 election, compared with the 2020 contest, Gore never got a complete recount of the Florida vote. The U.S. Supreme Court stepped in and stopped the recount. Contrast that with 2020, where the Trump team got several recounts in several states. Georgia ballots were counted at least four times, both by hand and by machine, with no major changes in the vote totals.
However, the big difference in the two elections is Gore is a man of high moral character, who put the good of his country before his own ego. He graciously conceded defeat and let the workings of our democracy continue. Compare that to the insane Trump antics, where the defeated candidate could never bring himself to concede and even led his followers in an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, in an attempt to overturn the legal election results.
I just have to wonder how long the craziness will continue, accomplishing nothing in the meantime, but the undermining of our democracy.
