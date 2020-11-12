The Beatles released “Let It Be,” their final album of original material, as a group on May 8, 1970. It initially came in a box with an included book of photographs and quotations from the performance film of the same name, theatrically released worldwide on May 13. The album was re-released Nov. 6, 1970, without the box and book.
The four musicians, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, (born Richard Starkey) had dissolved the group weeks before the release, much to the dismay and disappointment of its worldwide fanbase.
“Let It Be” was largely recorded a few months prior to 1969’s “Abbey Road.” Its genesis followed the creation of 1968’s double album, “The Beatles,” (often called “The White Album”) and it signals how the band was out of its usual creative element, less experimental, and with an air of resignation in the sterile environment of Twickenham Film Studios, where the music and film were largely produced.
The album was an attempt to return to the live performance era the band had abandoned following the success of 1966’s “Revolver.” Revolver had introduced the band’s approach of making albums designed to stand alone without promotional concert performances. Harrison is said to have disliked touring, and the intensity of the audiences to whom they played affected their ability to hear each other onstage. Starr in particular bemoaned the limitations this created, noting that any fills across his toms would be rendered inaudible by the attending fans’ pandemonium.
McCartney initiated the live-performance concept, and initially the film was intended as a television special about the band and the music they were creating. As the film transitioned to a theatrical release, the members determined that much of what was filmed was not to their taste, and the resulting cuts to the film only complicated matters. Lennon, who with his wife, Yoko Ono, was in many of the scenes removed from the final release, indicated that the edited footage featured McCartney more than the other band members.
Even so, the band earned both an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award for “Original Song Score,” as well as a Gramophone Award from The Recording Industry for “Best Original Score” for the record album. Its songs remain fan favorites worldwide.
My initial copy of “Let It Be” was purchased for me by my dad in early 1976, largely because it was on sale. Many of the songs are also featured in single mix form on the double-album compilation, “The Beatles 1967-1970,” which he also purchased that day, along with a cassette copy of 1967’s “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” because no vinyl copies of the album were in stock.
I recall being puzzled that a band could create such infectiously catchy songs and still find reasons to abandon working with each other. Time and experience has since taught me that many creative pursuits exist within a finite timeframe. In retrospect, it is not surprising that they eventually split. What is truly amazing is how much incredible music they made in the decade they were a band.
The Beatles did not, however, retreat from their fans’ ears even though they had announced the end of their output as a band. Each member released new music in 1970.
Starr presented the George Martin-produced show tune collection “Sentimental Journey” in March, and Nashville, Tennessee-recorded country album, “Beaucoups of Blues,” in September. McCartney released his home-recorded solo album, “McCartney,” in April. Harrison presented his heralded three record set, “All Things Must Pass,” in November. Closing out the eventful year, Lennon delivered the highly personal “John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band” in December. The interests and influences of each Beatle can be heard within these solo albums. Listening to them today, it seems almost unimagineable that The Beatles’ releases as a band were created by these same artists.
My own children are now exploring The Beatles’ output as I once did. Their perspective has made the band’s records freshly intriguing to me again. I am truly enjoying the ride on that long and winding road.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
