While spending quality time with those you love is the most important part of Thanksgiving, the food you’ll enjoy together is a close second on the list. Preparing sides, appetizers and desserts ahead of time and storing them in the freezer will allow you to spend less time in the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day and more famiy time.
CHEESY BROCCOLI RICE CASSEROLE
Ingredients
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
1 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
2 cups (8 oz.) shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
3 cups reduced-sodium, fat-free chicken broth
2 cups milk
1 bay leaf
1 fresh thyme sprig
2 cups chopped onion
½ cup diced celery
1 (8-oz.) package sliced cremini mushrooms
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
Pinch of ground red pepper
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1½ cups uncooked long-grain rice
½ cup sour cream
½ cup mayonnaise
1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
3 cups fresh broccoli florets (about 2 heads)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt 2 Tbsp. butter. Combine melted butter with panko and 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese; toss to coat.
2. Bring broth and next 3 ingredients to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Reduce heat to low; cover and keep mixture warm until ready to use.
3. Melt remaining 4 Tbsp. butter in a large shallow Dutch oven or ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add onion and celery to Dutch oven, and cook, stirring occasionally, 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is lightly browned. Add mushrooms to Dutch oven, and stir in ½ tsp. kosher salt and a pinch each of black pepper and ground red pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 3 to 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Add garlic, and cook, stirring constantly, 45 seconds. Stir in flour until combined. (Mixture will be dry.)
4. Remove and discard bay leaf and thyme from broth mixture. Gradually stir warm broth mixture into mushroom mixture. Add remaining 1 cup cheese, and stir until well blended and smooth. Stir in rice and next 3 ingredients. Cover Dutch oven with a tight-fitting lid.
5. Bake at 350°F for 25 to 30 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Remove Dutch oven from oven; increase oven temperature to broil.
6. Microwave broccoli, ¼ cup water, and remaining ½ tsp. kosher salt in a covered microwave-safe bowl at HIGH about 2 minutes or just until broccoli is tender and bright green. Drain and pat broccoli dry. Stir broccoli into rice mixture in Dutch oven. If desired, transfer mixture to a broiler-safe serving dish coated lightly with cooking spray.
7. Sprinkle breadcrumb mixture over broccoli mixture. Place on middle oven rack, and broil 2 to 3 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Let casserole stand 5 minutes before serving.
Make It Ahead: Prepare recipe through step 6. Chill in fridge overnight; continue with step 7 and bake at 350°F for 30 minutes or until hot.
SAVORY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Ingredients
5 pounds sweet potatoes (5 to 6 large potatoes)
1 large (1½ oz.) shallot, grated (1½ Tbsp.)
1/3 cup whole milk
2 large eggs, beaten
11/2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup unsalted butter, melted, divided
21/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
11/4 teaspoons black pepper, divided
11/2 cups pecan halves, roughly chopped
1 1/2 cups coarsely ground day-old sourdough breadcrumbs (2½ oz.)
2 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shredded (about ½ cup)
1 teaspoon Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place potatoes on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until very tender when pierced with a knife, about 1 1⁄2 hours. Cool 30 minutes. Peel and discard potato skins.
2. Stir together potatoes, shallot, milk, eggs, sage, nutmeg, ½ cup of the melted butter, 2 teaspoons of the salt, and 1 teaspoon of the pepper with a fork until mostly smooth. Pour mixture into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.
3. Combine pecans, breadcrumbs, cheese, and remaining ½ cup butter, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Sprinkle pecan mixture in an even layer over potato mixture.
4. Bake, uncovered, at 350°F until topping is golden brown, 28 to 30 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.
To make ahead: Prepare recipe through Step 3. Cover and chill overnight. Let baking dish sit at room temperature while oven preheats. Proceed with recipe as directed in Step 4, increasing bake time to about 45 minutes.
BEST PECAN PIE
Pecan pies can freeze and reheat beautifully. Allow it to thaw in the refrigerator before reheating.
Ingredients
Pie crust
½ tsp. salt
¼ cup plus 1 to 2 Tbsp. ice water, if needed
2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface
10 Tbsp. vegetable shortening
1 large egg, lightly beaten
Filling
6 Tbsp. unsalted butter
1 cup plus 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar
1 cup plus 2 Tbsp. light corn syrup
4 extra-large eggs, beaten
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3/8 tsp. salt
2 cups chopped pecans
Directions
1. Prepare the pie crust: Place salt and ¼ cup of the water in a glass measuring cup. Stir to dissolve salt; chill 30 minutes.
2. Place flour in a large bowl. Cut in shortening, using a pastry blender, until crumbly. Drizzle cold salted water over flour mixture. Toss lightly with a fork until dough comes together, adding 1 to 2 tablespoons ice water, if needed.
3. Form dough into a disk. Wrap with plastic wrap, and chill 30 minutes.
4. Preheat oven to 425°F. Roll dough disk into a 14-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Carefully transfer to a 9½-inch deep-dish pie plate, and press into bottom and up sides of pie plate. Trim pie crust, leaving about 1 inch around edges; reserve dough scraps. Fold edges under and crimp. Bake in preheated oven just until crust is set, about 4 minutes. Let cool 2 to 3 minutes on a wire rack, and fill in any cracks with leftover dough scraps so there are no openings in any of the crust. Cool 30 minutes. Brush lightly with beaten egg. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.
5. Prepare the Filling: Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium. Add sugar, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture starts bubbling, 3 to 4 minutes. Add corn syrup, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture starts bubbling, 3 to 4 minutes.
6. Remove from heat, and cool 5 minutes. Slowly whisk about 1 cup hot mixture into beaten eggs; slowly whisk beaten egg mixture back into hot sugar mixture, and whisk until thoroughly incorporated. Whisk in vanilla and salt. Stir in pecans.
7. Pour filling into cooled crust. Bake at 350°F until pie is cooked through and set in the middle, 40 to 45 minutes. Cover edges with aluminum foil after 30 to 35 minutes to prevent overbrowning. (The center will rise a little at the end but will settle when cooled.) Let cool completely (about 2 hours). before slicing.
