Thanksgiving Day
Wobble Before you Gobble 5K at Ladies Way Fitness
Across from Blue Devil Family Park at 1135 Pacific Avenue in Bremen
Registration at 7:30 a.m.
Race starts at 8 a.m.
All proceeds will be distributed by Haralson County Family Connections in time for Christmas.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner
Hosted by Feed the Sheep Ministries
Drive-through dinner, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Haralson County Recreation Center, 25 Recreation Lane in Buchanan
Reserve your meals at 770-537-2705 today or just drive in on Thursday.
Tallapoosa Merchants Association Open House
This annual Tallapoosa tradition begins at 2 p.m. Merchants in the downtown area will host Christmas Open Houses including treats, carriage rides and lots of Christmas shopping.
Saturday
Buchanan’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
On the historic Buchanan square beginning at 5:30 p.m. Includes Christmas caroling, bake sale, hot cocoa and cappuccino. Parade begins at 6 p.m. with tree lighting to follow.
Sunday
Tell Me the Story Christmas Concert with Jonathan and Emily Martin
First Baptist Church Bremen, 331 Pacific Avenue at 6 p.m.
No tickets are needed
