The doors at Mill Town Music Hall opened for the last time on Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021. Tina Redding, owner, and the staff, hosted a goodbye dinner for the volunteers who greeted, ushered and provided friendly chatter to guests.
Volunteers, by the very nature, came as the opportunity of free time allowed so every concert evening had a mixed group of volunteers. Also with all volunteer causes, some were present nearly every concert and others came only when the music was to their liking — gospel, country, etc.
Mill Town looked different Thursday because all the trappings of the music hall nature were gone. The Charlie Daniels’ fiddle was returned to the owner much to my personal disappointment. The large oval signs were laid against the wall. Guitars, clarinet, flute, autoharp also rested against the wall. The large wooden display racks on the back wall showed only the shadows of the framed photos of the performers which were once displayed there.
When volunteers entered the venue, everyone put their name into a hat for the drawing of door prizes (in a fashion). True to form, Gerald Cooper, the volunteer with the record number of performances, started the evening a comic monologue. Then also true to form, dinner was served. Josh McCorsley, of Josh D’s catering, provided an Italian meal of spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and the classic peach cobbler.
After everyone had eaten, names were drawn and volunteers were invited to select an item from tables loaded with memorable — yes, even the large oval Mill Town signs were available. Framed photos signed by the artists, the musical instruments, set lists containing songs played during concerts, posters, T-shirts, a rack of vinyl albums, Christmas decorations/ornaments, key fobs, glossy prints of artists taken during concerts, Liberty Legend coasters all went home with volunteers at the end of the evening.
Steve Bennett, general manager, when asked what he would do with the stuff, replied, “I hope it’s all gone at the end of the evening.”
We weren’t the last to leave and folks were still selecting items as we walked out.
It was one of those bittersweet times in life. Volunteering at Mill Town allowed us (the Reids) to see and hear artists we would not have heard otherwise. We met nice folks from all over the Southeast. We became better acquainted with some Bremen town folks. We got to know some fellows from the Blake House who worked the concerts. And we got a good meal cooked by Josh (on most nights). That opportunity isn’t likely to present itself again, at least not in our back door.
So we say, thanks for the memories, Mill Town. You served the community and we served you for a short segment of time in our lives.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
