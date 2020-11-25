It’s the time of year when everyone is talking about being thankful. Kids in kindergarten disguise a turkey as a princess or Darth Vader. Or kids might tell how to prepare a turkey for thanksgiving dinner with some hilarious recipes. Some classes might learn about the first Thanksgiving shared by the Pilgrims and the Native Americans living in the area now known as New England. Our week of school vacation does not much resemble that experience.
Maybe we begin to understand a little of what they felt — being truly thankful for being alive, for having food to eat, for enduring the winter (or the pandemic), and having food to survive another winter — this year more than in years past. Let’s face it, 2020 has been a year for the memory books.
Our local culture involves taking the full week out of school and doing Christmas stuff — open houses, shopping for deals, etc. I hate that Thanksgiving is eclipsed by early Christmas decorations and hype. I still want to enjoy the pumpkin, turkey and fall foliage decorations a while longer.
Brought up in a Christian family, we were taught to be thankful. Thankful for our food, warm beds, free country, safe neighborhoods. I’m not sure that as a kid I realized that not everyone had those same privileges. Our kids were also taught that gratitude lesson, but I know they were more aware of how the other half lived even at a young age. Maybe that’s a good thing and it has molded who they are.
The secular world has recently jumped on the gratitude bandwagon. Greater Good e-magazine from Berkeley University reported on a study conducted in 2017 with 300 college students suffering from depression and anxiety. They asked one group in the study to write a letter of gratitude to someone weekly for three weeks. One group wrote about their negative feelings and the third group had no writing assignment. You guessed it. The group who wrote gratitude letters reported better mental health at four weeks and again at 12 weeks. The researchers concluded that gratitude unshackles toxic emotions and helps even if you don’t share it. They also found that gratitude’s benefits take time and have lasting effects on the brain.
So with the benefits of being grateful so obvious and helpful, it’s a wonder we don’t use every month as a celebration of thanksgiving. November is the month for food drives and food banks receive generous donations in early December. But you know hunger isn’t limited to December. Families who need food in December also need food in March and July.
Maybe if we showed our gratitude more frequently we’d experience a better life ourselves. Stop and show gratitude regularly. I suggest that the day of the month you were born (for me the 14th), becomes your personal day of thanksgiving. Write a gratitude letter, make a donation to a charity, share a talent or hobby with someone or simply make a list of your blessings. Why not give it a try!
Happy Thanksgiving.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
