History can be a dicey subject. When researching early Thanksgiving stories, many possibilities arise — the Pilgrims found Massachustts by error, a storm blew the ship off course, plots for hijacking the ship. Speculation fills pages of books about the early thanksgiving.
Fact: the Pilgrims nearly died and were grateful to have survived.
Fact: the new land provided for the abundance they enjoyed.
Fact: the Native Americans and the Pilgrims feasted together.
Can we learn from those three facts? Our family has a rather cruel saying when something bad happens. We say “At least no one died.” We might be referencing a near car accident or maybe something less serious like a trick move on a bike. This year I can say I am thankful I have survived breast cancer. It’s not a joke. Many of my Facebook contacts on the Breast Cancer Group were not so blessed. This year I am thankful that I have survived.
Fall is harvest season and I thought our pepper plants would never stop producing peppers. We, in the past, have lived in a land of plenty. The grocery stores teemed with food products, produce, meat and dairy products. More recently, I have been surprised at the empty shelves I find at the store. While not experiencing widespread shortages, I am reminded of our days in Kenya where a particular food item would simply disappear from the store shelf. One month it might be flour. Another it would be sugar or milk. When we sit down to our Thanksgiving meal, we should be thankful for the food we have. Not everyone is so blessed.
Evidence from the first Thanksgiving proves that the Native Americans and Pilgrims ate together. We admit to atrocities toward the first people who inhabited our land but at that point they sat down and shared a meal. I have never known a time in our nation when we are so divided as we are now. The divisions appear between family members, friends and co-workers. It’s an old joke about not talking politics at family gatherings but this year it’s probably good advice if you don’t want a fight. Can we sit down and eat a meal together without a display of hate or animosity? I want to be a bridge between folks who don’t agree with each other. May this year’s Thanksgiving season be a time of meeting in order to understand.
If we show gratitude more frequently we’d experience a better life. I challenge you to stop and show gratitude regularly. One ritual we practice to show gratitude is to ask a blessing and say thanks at each meal.
Last week we visited a dear friend. She is a widow and after her husband passed away fought to have a reason to keep on. ”Every night I think of one thing I am thankful for and every morning I think of one reason to get up. It’s made all the difference for me.” We are adopting this practice as we lay down each night.
I suggest that your birthdate (for me the 14th) becomes a personal day of thanksgiving each month. Write a gratitude letter, make a donation to a charity, share a talent or hobby with someone or simply make a list of your blessings. I am amazed at how much a card in the mail means to the receiver. A batch of muffins shared at the doctor’s office can say thank you.
I‘ve marked my calendar with a recurring notification on the 14th of every month. I will be reminded Monthly Day of Gratitude. Why not give it a try!
