Thank you to all essential workers
To all the front-liners who serve, protect, take care of, feed, etc. us, thank you.
Thank you for your service and everything you do. Thank you for your loving care and prayers, too. We don’t say this often enough, but really should and could, because the cares and woes of this world can be really tough.
Our prayers are with you and your families, too, for you make it better for us to make do.
Thank you!
Garry and Janice W. Robinson
Bremen
