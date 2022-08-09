Among highlights of the August meeting of the Bremen City Schools Board of Education, Assistant Superintendent Zoe Evans announced that the school district has been ranked second in the state behind Oconee County Schools by “School Digger,” an independent school search and comparison site.
The organization bases its rankings on test scores released by the Georgia Department of Education. According to this site, each of the Bremen City Schools with enough data for ranking purposes (Bremen Academy, Bremen Middle, and Bremen High) are among the top 10% of schools in the state.
The Bremen City Schools scores were above the state average on all state assessments given during the 2021-22 school year, according to Superintendent Shannon Christian.
In other business, a report on enrollment figures for the opening of the new 2022-23 school year, personnel recommendations, policy revisions, an update on SPLOST revenue, and the implementation of new technology improvements were other highlights of the August meeting of the Bremen City Schools Board of Education.
Christian, who was named the system’s new superintendent earlier this year, told board members that the current total enrollment for the system was 2,364 students in grades K-12 as of Friday, Aug. 5. Schools include Jones Elementary, Bremen Academy, Bremen Middle School and Bremen High School.
Bremen High School
Bremen Middle School
Bremen Academy
Jones Elementary
Included in the above numbers are 253 special needs students who are enrolled and are being served.
Also noted was 30 employees have joined the Bremen City Schools, according to Christian.
“The vast majority of them have come from other systems, so I think this speaks well for the Bremen City Schools, its reputation, and what we have to offer,” he said.
On the financial side, Christian said that there have been good reports on SPLOST revenue for the past month. He noted that the highest total of income in a single month came in from Haralson County ($195,660) and Carroll County ($92,799).
“We have met our total anticipated SPLOST revenue with one month remaining in our fiscal year,” Christian said.
In other highlights of the financial report, Director of Finance Allen Pullen reported:
- The Bremen City Schools millage rate of 14.950 adopted by the board, which was officially passed after the third and final public hearing, will be the same for the 15th consecutive year.
- June collections of the Haralson County SPLOST totaled $195,660, marking the single highest month ever in the history of both the current SPLOST cycle and all previous SPLOST cycles.
- Proceeds from the Carroll County SPLOST for the Bremen City Schools were $92,979 in June.
- Local taxes collected through July 31 totaled $3,884,514 (100.5% of budget). The local tax revenue budget for the Fiscal Year 2022 is $3,862,612. There is one month remaining (August 2022) which counts towards the Fiscal Year 2022 as per accounting regulations distributed by the Georgia Department of Audits and the Georgia Department of Education.
- The funds collected toward the FY 2023 budget will begin with September collections.
In other announcements, Brian Wheeler, director of the school district’s technology department, reported that 2,500 new Dell Chromebook laptop computers have been distributed in grades K-12, and, for the first time, high school students will be allowed to take the laptops home after school.
He added that a new state-of-the art content filter enhancement has been included that will restrict usage to only approved websites.
Also noted during Tuesday’s meeting was the fact that following two years of free lunches provided by federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the COVID pandemic, students who do not qualify for the free and reduced lunch program are transitioning to paid lunches. Prices include $2.75 at Jones Elementary, $2.90 at the Bremen Academy, and $2.95 at the Bremen High School.
Aug. 3 was the first day of school for the 2022-23 school term for the Bremen school district. Other dates of note include:
Fall Break
Thanksgiving Break
Christmas Break
Return to School/Begin 2nd Semester
MLK Holiday
Winter Break
Spring Break
Last Day of School/Graduation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.