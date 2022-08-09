Among highlights of the August meeting of the Bremen City Schools Board of Education, Assistant Superintendent Zoe Evans announced that the school district has been ranked second in the state behind Oconee County Schools by “School Digger,” an independent school search and comparison site.

The organization bases its rankings on test scores released by the Georgia Department of Education. According to this site, each of the Bremen City Schools with enough data for ranking purposes (Bremen Academy, Bremen Middle, and Bremen High) are among the top 10% of schools in the state.

