Temple police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Friday night.
A Temple resident reported her husband, Thomas Cash, missing at 10 p.m. on Friday. The woman told officers that her husband, an educator with the Haralson County school system, had not returned home that evening. After work Cash typically would go to the home of his mother, Clair Cash, on Carrollton Street in Temple to assist her because she suffers from dementia, his wife said. Cash had his phone at the residence and his truck was at his mother’s house, but his mother’s vehicle was missing, his wife told officers.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. officers contacted Cash’s wife again and met her at the Carrollton Street residence to obtain vehicle information for a lookout to be broadcast, and a possible Mattie’s call. A Mattie’s Call is an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.
After this, officers began to search the area of the city that Cash and his mother frequented, such as the Temple Senior Center and their church.
Temple Cpl. Thompson then checked the area of Asbury Cemetery on Asbury Road and located the mother’s vehicle parked near the pavilion. The bodies of Cash and his mother were inside the pavilion.
Investigators determined Cash shot his mother and then himself in what appears to be an isolated murder/suicide incident.
